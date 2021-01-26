Companies are raising money at a blistering pace, and Zoom’s warning for other groups in China

Companies have launched a $400bn fundraising blitz in the first three weeks of 2021 as government and central bank stimulus cascades across capital markets. Leon Black is to retire as chief executive of Apollo Global Management; the announcement came as Apollo revealed the conclusion of a review into Mr Black’s relationship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, Henry Foy on what’s fuelling Russia’s Navalny protests and Tom Mitchell on Zoom’s warning for other companies in China.





Companies raise $400bn over three weeks in blistering start to 2021

Leon Black steps down as chief executive of Apollo

Zoom spy claims a warning for multinationals in China

San Francisco 49ers lift stake in Leeds United

