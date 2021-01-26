Companies are raising money at a blistering pace, and Zoom’s warning for other groups in China
Companies have launched a $400bn fundraising blitz in the first three weeks of 2021 as government and central bank stimulus cascades across capital markets. Leon Black is to retire as chief executive of Apollo Global Management; the announcement came as Apollo revealed the conclusion of a review into Mr Black’s relationship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, Henry Foy on what’s fuelling Russia’s Navalny protests and Tom Mitchell on Zoom’s warning for other companies in China.
Companies raise $400bn over three weeks in blistering start to 2021
https://www.ft.com/content/45770ddb-29e0-41c2-a97a-60ce13810ff2
Leon Black steps down as chief executive of Apollo
https://www.ft.com/content/97fdc05b-d3cd-45b7-b155-5f4ab525c59a
Zoom spy claims a warning for multinationals in China
https://www.ft.com/content/75ca2308-a192-4118-8283-fa8147ec39ce
San Francisco 49ers lift stake in Leeds United
https://www.ft.com/content/da10082e-5723-4783-8820-76f58d98d1af
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published