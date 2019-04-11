The Home Office has apologised to hundreds of EU nationals for breaching their data by accidentally sharing their email addresses.

The error occurred when the department neglected to mask the addresses of applicants to its settled-status scheme, which enables EU citizens in the UK to secure their immigration rights post-Brexit.

The Home Office has reported itself to the data watchdog as a result of the incident on Sunday, in which 240 addresses were revealed in a group email to applicants who were having technical difficulties with the process.

This is the second time in a week that the department has been accused of mishandling data: a few days ago, officials admitted they had inadvertently shared 500 private email addresses during the launch of a compensation scheme for victims of the Windrush immigration scandal.

Natasha Jung, a Danish national and settled-status applicant who was a victim of the latest breach, accused the British government of treating EU nationals as “second-class citizens”. “We have had zero say in the entire process, despite Brexit affecting us the most,” she tweeted.

Ms Jung shared a letter of apology from the Home Office, which said it was sorry for “any inconvenience caused” by the breach, and promised that it was taking the matter “very seriously”.

In a statement, the Home Office said: “In communicating with a small group of applicants, an administrative error was made which meant other applicants’ email addresses could be seen. As soon as the error was identified, we apologised personally to the 240 applicants affected and have improved our systems and procedures to stop this occurring again.”

However, opposition parties criticised the government for failing to take better care of settled-status applicants.

Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary, suggested that “data breaches are now a matter of routine”.

“All those who are unfortunate enough to have to deal with the Home Office face a combination of indifference, incompetence and the hostile environment,” she said. “Formerly, ministers would feel obliged to resign over negligence like this.”

Ed Davey, home affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, said the Home Office “couldn’t be trusted” to manage the settled-status scheme.

“We’ve already heard far too many cases of EU citizens facing technical problems or being wrongly refused. Now 240 have had their privacy compromised,” he said. “And it will only get worse if Brexit goes ahead. On this evidence, we are heading straight for another Windrush scandal.”

The settled-status scheme, which has been open in test phase since the end of last year, only opened to wider applications at the end of March. More than 400,000 EU nationals have now submitted applications, according to the Home Office. It is open to anyone who has lived continuously in the UK for five years or more.

Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million, a group that campaigns on behalf of EU citizens in the UK, said this raised wider questions about information security.

“3.6m EU citizens are forced to entrust the Home Office with their most sensitive data,” she said. “A data breach within the first week of the Settled Status launch does raise the question whether the Home Office has the right safeguards in place to keep our data safe.”