Saudi Arabia got the cold shoulder from global finance last year when the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi tarnished crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wish to be seen as a business-friendly reformer.

Scores of business names, including JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, pulled out of a Saudi-organised event dubbed “Davos in the desert” soon after Khashoggi’s death.

So Tuesday’s record-breaking order book for the debut $12bn bond issue from state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco — with JPMorgan as one of the co-ordinators — has been greeted in the kingdom as a waypoint in Riyadh’s route back to international credibility.

Aramco lured more than $100bn in orders from investors, setting a benchmark for emerging markets — more than the $67bn in orders for Saudi Arabia’s debut sovereign issue in 2016, the first years of its economic reform programme and the start of Prince Mohammed’s ascent.

“The demand for the bond issue is testament to confidence in Saudi Aramco, and shows the trust in the kingdom as well,” said Mazen Al Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital.

However, bankers in the Gulf said that while appetite for Saudi Aramco, the most profitable company in the world, showed that interest-starved bond investors were ready to overlook geopolitics in pursuit of returns, it should not be taken as a sign that the kingdom was fully back in favour as an investment destination.

“Bond capital is hungry for yield wherever they can get it, and Aramco offers incredible value,” said one Gulf-based financier.

Producing net income of $111bn last year on massive reserves with low cost of production, Saudi Aramco’s credentials are attractive enough to create the rare conditions in which a state-controlled firm can borrow more cheaply than its sovereign owner.

“Aramco is in a class of its own as regards to Saudi Arabia,” said one banker working on the deal. “I don’t think they the Saudis are reading across anything much in that vein.”

Saudi officials have been struggling to normalise the investment climate in the kingdom since the Khashoggi killing, which compounded criticism over policy steps such as the bloody war in Yemen, the damaging boycott of neighbouring Qatar, economic spats with Canada and Germany, and the 2017 anti-corruption purge of ministers, magnates and royals in the Ritz-Carlton hotel that has devastated private-sector confidence.

The crown prince’s Vision 2030 reform process, seeking to wean the kingdom off its oil dependence, has hit delays in recent years — including the postponement of another signature deal associated with Aramco, its much-anticipated initial public offering, which has been put off until 2021.

Four years since oil prices collapsed, the Saudi economy remains weak; the IMF is forecasting that GDP growth will fall to 1.8 per cent this year from an expected 2.2 per cent in 2018. The kingdom is also showing signs of deflation: consumer prices fell by almost 2 per cent year-on-year in January. The property market has been hit by employment regulations that continue to drive down expatriate employment.

To turn around the domestic growth story, analysts say the country needs to revive inward investment to complement bond purchases and passive asset management funds entering Riyadh’s bourse, newly promoted to emerging market status.

Saudi officials have said foreign direct investment more than doubled in 2018 to $3.5bn, after a shock collapse in 2017. But bankers say the recovery is insufficient to boost the economy enough to create jobs for the burgeoning youth population.

“These numbers are still not high enough, they have a real problem,” said the financier. Before the global financial crisis, Saudi Arabia was pulling in an average of more than $18bn a year in FDI.

As a sign of the unease that persists after Khashoggi’s death, the financier said technology-oriented funds in the US had been rejecting allocations from Saudi investors because target companies refused to accept funds from the kingdom. While fund managers have been keen to tap into Saudi coffers, the crown prince’s reputation is hampering the country’s outreach.

“In this hot market, smart companies can pick and choose — and many want to keep their consciences clean,” he said.