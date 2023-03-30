Social media giant Meta is deliberating a company-wide ban on political advertising in Europe, crypto exchange Binance hid substantial links to China, and UBS is bringing back Sergio Ermotti to lead the bank as it integrates Credit Suisse. Plus, the FT’s Eleanor Olcott explains why China’s ecommerce giant Alibaba is splitting into six business units.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Meta bosses look at political ads ban in Europe

Why UBS brought Sergio Ermotti back as chief executive

Binance hid extensive links to China for several years

Alibaba bets on split to survive Chinese tech’s new battlefields

Behind the Money podcast: Inside UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse

