Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong were cautiously defiant over the weekend, with thousands marching despite increasingly threatening rhetoric from Beijing and the massing of Chinese paramilitary police across the border.

After 10 weeks of demonstrations that have sparked the Asian financial hub’s biggest political crisis in decades, a huge crowd gathered early on Sunday afternoon in Victoria Park, one of the largest public spaces in Hong Kong, to begin a legal march through part of the city.

Sunday’s rally followed largely peaceful protests on Saturday, with teachers marching in central Hong Kong and anti-government demonstrators gathering across the harbour in Kowloon. The Kowloon protest ended in a stand-off with police late in the evening but no tear gas was fired.

“We will continue to protest until the government actively responds to our demands,” said Alison Ip, an office administrator in her thirties at the Kowloon rally. She said demonstrators would be unlikely to be deterred by Beijing’s show of force. “We're already at a point of no return.”

The protests began as opposition to an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to China for trial but quickly expanded into calls for investigations into alleged police brutality and democratic reforms.

Beijing has responded to the escalating clashes between police and protesters by accusing the demonstrators of showing “signs of terrorism”. Chinese state-run media has stepped up the pressure with images of paramilitary forces and armoured vehicles gathering just a few kilometres away from Hong Kong across the border.

Overseas, supporters of the Hong Kong protesters held rallies over the weekend in cities including Paris, Berlin, Toronto and Melbourne. Pro-Beijing counter-protesters also showed up at some of the events or held their own separate rallies.

Melbourne resident Tim Lam, 27, who has relatives in Hong Kong and supports the pro-democracy movement in the self-governed territory, attended the gathering in the city where police intervened after violent scuffles broke out when counter-protesters arrived.

He said he was “surprised” by the intensity of feeling in the pro-China group, which he said was predominately made up of men in their early 20s and added that the event left him “sad more than angry”.

In Hong Kong, pro-government supporters — including a number of well-known local property magnates — also held rallies to voice support for the police on Saturday.

Powerful business interests — from Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing to flagship airline Cathay Pacific — have been dragged into the conflict, with Beijing pressing companies to take a clear stand against protesters.

On Saturday, the teachers rallied in torrential rains to show support for their students, who have made up a large portion of anti-government protesters.

Meanwhile, protesters in Kowloon again challenged the authorities by walking past the legally designated bounds of the rally and spraying graffiti on the offices of the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions association, before surrounding a nearby police station.

Some younger protesters at the Kowloon rally voiced defiance at the prospect of Chinese forces entering Hong Kong.

“Come quickly . . . I am looking forward to [Chinese forces marching in],” said Don, a 16-year-old student, in safety goggles and gas mask protesting in front of the Mongkok police station. Like many protesters, he identified himself by only his first name. “We will burn with the Communist party.”

Many, however, were less certain about what intervention by Beijing would mean for the protests. “I did not think much about that,” said Cindy, a university student. “If they really march in, then this wouldn't be Hong Kong any more.”

The prospect of Beijing intervening directly to quell the protests in Hong Kong was considered unthinkable until a month ago.

Such a move would damage the “one country, two systems” formula by which the territory enjoys a high degree of political and legal autonomy, with international business attracted by its system of English common law, analysts say.

