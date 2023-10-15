This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Epistemology and philosophy of mind

Generative AI exists because of the transformer

Do LLMs understand what is being asked of them?

How might externalism and internalism differ in dealing with questions regarding the epistemic states of LLMs?

“Even if an LLM never got anything wrong, it would still not know anything.” Why might someone say this? What theories of knowledge or mind might they appeal to?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet