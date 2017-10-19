Facebook in push to help publishers sell subscriptions

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Facebook is testing a new way to help publishers sell subscriptions with partners including The Economist and The Washington Post, as news organisations become increasingly dependent on the social platform for readers.

The world’s largest social network said on Thursday that it would be rolling out a test that will push readers of Instant Articles — the fast-loading stories that are served from Facebook’s infrastructure — to subscribe on the publishers’ websites.

The test, which will start in the US and Europe, will at first work only on Android devices — Apple requires a significant share of the price of any digital item sold from an app downloaded from the app store, usually 30 per cent.

Campbell Brown, head of news partnerships, Alex Hardiman, head of news product, and Sameera Salari, product manager, wrote in a blog post that they hope to expand the test soon.

“We’re looking forward to working with our partners to help support an important business model for the news industry,” they wrote.

“Over time, we’ll continue investing in new ways to enable publishers’ subscription businesses — including working with publishers to remove friction from the conversion flow to subscribe, leveraging data to better target content and offers to likely and existing subscribers, and improving our marketing tools to make them better suited for publishers’ needs.”

The move is part of Facebook’s Journalism Project, launched after the US presidential election last year, as the social network searched for ways to better improve support for real news organisations amid criticism about a proliferation of fake news. Google is also in talks with news publishers to help their subscription businesses.

Facebook had previously concentrated on encouraging publishers to sell ads inside their articles, rather than charge for them. The company says ‘Instant Articles’ already pays out more than $1m a day to publishers via its advertising network.

Users who are not yet subscribers will be prompted to subscribe to access a publisher’s content. If they subscribe, the publisher will keep all of the revenue, giving it full control over setting pricing and subscriber data. Existing subscribers can log into their account through Instant Articles to get full access to that publisher’s content.

Other publishers participating in the test include Bild, The Boston Globe, Hearst, for the Houston and San Francisco chronicles, La Repubblica, Le Parisien, Spiegel, The Telegraph and tronc, which includes The Baltimore Sun and The Los Angeles Times.