This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Demand and Supply, price mechanism, elasticity and market structures

  • Using demand and supply analysis, explain what should happen to the price of CDs after 2000. Use the functions of the price mechanism to explain your answer

  • Discuss the cross elasticity of demand for physical music and digital music

  • Evaluate the impact on KKR’s profitability of buying music catalogues from the likes of One Republic and The Weeknd. Use a diagram in your answer

  • Given the information provided in the video, is the music industry a contestable market?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

