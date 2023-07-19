Scotland’s top police officer has defended the investigation into the finances of the Scottish National party, saying the probe had “moved beyond” the initial complaints and was taking time because of its complexity.

Sir Iain Livingstone, outgoing chief constable of Police Scotland, said the probe, which has plunged the pro-independence SNP into turmoil, was being conducted in a professional and timely manner.

Police Scotland launched an investigation in 2021 into the SNP’s use of funds following claims that more than £600,000 raised by the party to fight an independence referendum had been used for other purposes.

“It’s moved beyond what . . . the initial reports were and that’s not uncommon in investigations such as this,” Johnstone told the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday.

He said police cases that involved potential fraud or embezzlement took longer because of the need to obtain information from banks and other financial institutions.

“The time that has been taken, in my judgment, is absolutely necessary,” he said. “There’s been a prudent, thorough and proportionate investigation carried out.”

Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister and SNP leader in March © AP

Operation Branchform, the name of the investigation into the use of SNP funds, escalated after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as party leader and Scotland’s first minister in March. It has worsened divisions within the party which had been exposed by a bitter succession race to replace Sturgeon.

Humza Yousaf, Sturgeon’s successor, has struggled to impose his authority over the party with the scandal dominating his time in office and causing the SNP to lose support in the polls.

The first minister said on Wednesday that Scotland’s governing party would continue to co-operate with the investigation.

Livingstone, who is due to retire next month, also defended the decision to erect a forensics tent in the garden of Sturgeon’s home after the arrest in April of her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Humza Yousaf has struggled to impose his authority as SNP leader because of the scandal over party finances © Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The police had previously come under fire from some critics close to the party for taking a heavy-handed approach.

“It absolutely was [proportionate] given the circumstances of that search,” he said. “The tent was there, as were all the other measures, to protect the interests of justice and to protect the individuals involved.”

Livingstone declined to put a timeframe on the length of the investigation, saying that “the matter will progress in a proportionate and timeous manner”.

Colin Beattie, the SNP’s treasurer at the time, was also arrested in April, and Sturgeon, who has maintained she has done nothing wrong, was questioned by police in June. All three were released without charge pending further investigations.