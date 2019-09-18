Bill Gates’ analysis is flawed (September 17). We do not lack the technology to enable the transition from fossil fuels, we lack the political will. Too many people get too rich from the proceeds of destroying the planet and bribe and undermine the political process to maintain the status quo.

One thing that makes chief executives and owners sit up and do the right thing is when the share price of their holdings becomes worthless. So disinvest like mad. Make it socially unacceptable to invest in fossil fuels.

Fossil fuels produce more methane than belching cows in their extraction and use, as well as being the major producer of carbon dioxide.

Focus laser-like on the real and biggest issue — not all the distraction fluff around meat and last week, electricity switchgear, that is used to grab the headlines.

Lesley Ellis

Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, UK