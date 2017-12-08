Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Greece has been left smarting after Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the first visit by a Turkish head of state in 65 years to make outspoken remarks on bilateral disputes between the two neighbours

During a two-day visit Mr Erdogan’s comments on minority rights, Cyprus and the treaty that defines the Greek-Turkish relationship visibly shocked Prokopis Pavlopoulos, his Greek counterpart, and put Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister, on the defensive at a joint news conference.

Mr Erdogan publicly rehearsed a series of bilateral grievances that at their most extreme have brought the two Nato allies and Aegean neighbours to the brink of war.

Athens had billed Mr Erdogan’s visit as an opportunity to consolidate bilateral ties and perhaps make progress towards reducing the continued flow of refugees and migrants from Turkey to the eastern Greek islands. While refugee arrivals have shrunk since last year’s deal between Ankara and the EU, Greek officials are concerned about an rise in numbers over the past six months.

Yet even before his arrival, Mr Erdogan surprised Greek officials by claiming in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the 94-year-old treaty of Lausanne, which defines the neighbours’ relations on matters from land and sea borders to minority rights, should be updated.

There’s a lot more that unites us than divides us, as long as there is the will

Told by the Turkish leader that details of the treaty needed clarification, Mr Pavlopoulos, a professor of constitutional law, snapped back: “It has no flaws, it does not need to be reviewed or updated.”

On Friday, Mr Erdogan wrapped up his visit with a brief trip to the northeastern region of Thrace, the home of a Muslim minority of mainly ethnic Turkish descent. “Erdogan, Erdogan, our leader,” shouted a crowd of several hundred gathered outside a heavily guarded mosque in Komotini, where the Turkish head of state attended midday prayers.

The Turkish president accused Greece of historic discrimination against the minority in Thrace, asserting that the per capita income of members of the ethnic Turkish community was still more than 80 per cent lower than that of the average Greek citizen.

Mr Erdogan later defused a potentially awkward situation with his Greek hosts, stressing in an address to the Muslim community, which includes religious leaders and MPs from the governing leftwing Syriza party: “You are citizens of Greece.”

During his visit Mr Erdogan also mentioned Turkey’s continuing military presence on Cyprus since its troops intervened in 1974 in response to a coup aimed at unifying the island with Greece. He said, too, that without Ankara’s approval, Greece would not have been able to rejoin Nato’s military wing in 1980 after pulling out over the Cyprus intervention.

Greek officials briefed that in talks with Mr Tsipras, Mr Erdogan took a less confrontational approach, agreeing to boost co-operation in line with the Turkey-EU agreement to reduce the swelling numbers of migrants living in poor conditions on Greek islands.

Mr Tsipras also defended his decision to reverse an earlier promise to Mr Erdogan to hand back eight Turkish military officers, who Ankara accuses of participating in last year’s attempted coup in Turkey before flying to Greece. An Athens court in January ruled in favour of their request for political asylum.

Yet the visit left Greek politicians and diplomats puzzled and dismayed, especially those who recalled the friendly atmosphere on Mr Erdogan’s two earlier trips to Athens a decade ago while serving as prime minister.

One diplomat said: “At that time, we saw a premier who wanted to come closer to Europe and saw good relations with Greece as a stepping stone on the way. Now things are somewhat different.”

Mr Erdogan later made an attempt to change the mood at an official dinner, saying his aim was “to build the future [of relations with Greece] differently”.

Mr Pavlopoulos responded, saying: “There’s a lot more that unites us than divides us, as long as there is the will.”