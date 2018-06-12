Japan’s corporate governance reform should be a rare example of state and business interests aligning harmoniously. Sadly, the reforms lack heft. Unshackling the country’s investment heavyweight would help.

An update to the country’s governance code, published by the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month made the right noises. It added to pressure to reduce cross-holdings and accurately measure capital costs. But adoption is voluntary. Woolly disclosure rules makes it a box-ticking exercise.

Pity. The governance push is part of a worthy effort. The aim: to enlist investors as proponents of higher corporate spending on growth investments. Cross-holdings and corporate cash piles contribute little to the economy directly.

The aggregate ratio of assets to equity for companies in the Topix 500 index is at its lowest in a decade, say CLSA analysts. Profit margins are about twice the average level since the 1950s. Levering balance sheets would boost returns and payouts.

Unfortunately, most investors prefer the quiet life to manning barricades. The majority of boards can count on shareholders with at least one-third of votes backing them no matter what, reports Jefferies. That presents a challenge to activist funds — whose activities the government has welcomed — to find majorities for their motions. Big companies with patchy governance such as Canon and Toyota Motors fear little pushback

If Japan’s largest shareholder could join the fray, this would surely change. Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, which has ¥163tn ($1.5tn) of assets, tried to become a more active investor two years ago. Keidanren, a powerful business organisation, helped block this. Nothing should be allowed to prevent it now. If the GPIF could pick stocks more freely and intervene more, it could support good corporate governance and the government’s economic goals.

