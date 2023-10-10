Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The renowned economist and investor Mohamed El-Erian is chief economic adviser at Allianz, the parent company of Pimco, one of the world's leading providers of bonds and fixed-income investments. He’s also a contributing editor at the Financial Times, but his smiling byline photo on his weekly columns about the global economy is often at odds with the warnings and predictions he makes. He tells host Claer Barrett why he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to equities and gives his take on investment strategies in a high-inflation environment. Revealing some of the solutions to world problems in his latest book, Permacrisis, he also explains how a telling-off from his daughter was behind his decision to quit a top job.

The Money Clinic podcast is a general discussion around financial topics and does not constitute an investment recommendation or individual financial advice. For that, you'll need to find an independent financial adviser.

Want more? Free links:

For the FT’s review of Mohamed El-Erian’s book, Permacrisis, see here

The plight of the ‘permacrisis’ and what to do about it

Investors should still expect a bumpy road ahead

If you would like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.

Follow Claer on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

View our accessibility guide.