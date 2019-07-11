The House of Commons needs a “fundamental shift” in its workplace practices to eradicate “unacceptable” conditions, a scathing report into “widespread” bullying and harassment of staff in the UK parliament’s lower chamber has concluded.

Gemma White QC criticised the practice of allowing MPs to act as “650 small businesses” with total autonomy over their staff and called for a “collective response” to halt the “serious” problem.

“Workplace harassment and bullying by MPs towards staff has been tolerated and accepted for too long,” the prominent lawyer said on Thursday as the report was released. “It has seriously affected the health and welfare of far too many people.”

She urged a “fundamental shift”, saying MPs should adopt employment practices in line with the rest of the public sector. Some 3,200 people are employed at parliament.

The report was compiled using testimony from more than 200 staff, the majority of whom had experienced bullying or harassment from an MP. More than half described suffering significant mental or physical distress as a result.

One contributor to the report said: “As long as getting political jobs in parliament [is] dependent on who you know and who you’re related to, sexual harassment will be a necessary evil for ambitious young.”

The most common complaint, the report found, was of MPs who “shout at, demean, belittle and humiliate their staff on a regular basis, often in public”. One contributor said that a constant “drip, drip” of toxic behaviour “eats away” at staffer confidence until they become “anxious, exhausted and ill”.

Securing jobs working for MPs is highly competitive, with hundreds of applications for each vacancy. Staff said they were reminded that they could be replaced easily when they raised concerns over pay, promotions or time off.

In response to press reports in late 2017 of a toxic work environment in Westminster, prime minister Theresa May called for a cross-party response that resulted in new procedures for reporting harassment, as well as a new parliament-wide code of conduct.

However, Ms White’s report cited the persistence of sexual harassment, despite the behaviour code, with staff still experiencing “unwanted sexual advances”, “unwanted touching” and an “unacceptable level of sexual ‘banter’”.

Valerie Vaz, the shadow leader of the commons, said that “more must be done to ensure that the culture of parliament is one where those with complaints feel supported and able to challenge those in a position of power and authority”.

She added that Labour would work with other political parties to “make parliament a modern workplace with zero tolerance of any form of bullying or harassment”.

The report noted that while many MPs were not problem employers, the number who engaged in bullying and harassment was significant enough to indicate that such behaviour was widespread.

It also called for change in the reporting of bullying and harassment. Many people who gave evidence said that staff felt too vulnerable to speak out, and that reporting incidents of bullying or harassment under the new complaints procedure was “career suicide”.

The House of Commons said in a statement that while it does not directly employ the staff of MPs, it had taken numerous steps to improve the work environment since last October, when an initial report raised concerns over practices there.

It added: “We condemn bullying and harassment of MPs’ staff and offer our full support to anyone in the parliamentary community who has suffered in this way.”

Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said it “should be unthinkable that this behaviour is endemic and trivialised at the heart of our democracy”.

“The House of Commons authorities and MPs must set an example to other employers and take urgent, robust action to end the appalling behaviour described in today’s report,” she added.

Ms White’s report was released a day after Naomi Ellenbogen QC identified “toxic behaviours” and “systemic cultural issues” at the House of Lords after a similar probe into workplace practices.