The singer Vera Lynn, Britain’s “forces sweetheart” during the second world war, has died at the age of 103.
September 1940: Lynn performs for servicemen
Circa 1942: Lynn presents a mobile canteen to the armed forces on behalf of the Variety Artists’ Ladies’ Guild
Lynn studies a music sheet during the second world war
1943: Lynn arrives in Trafalgar Square, London, to perform during the “Salvage Week” campaign
1946: Lynn with her baby Virginia
1950: Lynn with ex-servicemen during a garden party held by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
April 1952: Tony Hancock, Lynn and Jimmy Edwards rehearse a scene for the revue “London Laughs” at the Adelphi theatre
1965: Lynn rehearses for her radio show
1972: Lynn performs to guests at a Variety Club tribute to bandleader Joe Loss at the Savoy hotel
1975: Lynn outside Buckingham Palace after being invested a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire
1978: Cilla Black, Harry Secombe and Lynn at the Variety Club of Great Britain luncheon, thanking the British record industry for its contribution to the club’s work for children’s charities
June 1984: Lynn at Utah Beach commemorating the 40th anniversary of D-Day, in Normandy, France
October 1992: The Queen with Lynn at Earls Court in London for The Great Event, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne
May 1995: Lynn receives applause from the audience and fellow performer Cliff Richard during a concert in Hyde Park commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the second world war in Europe
2000: Lynn at the Imperial War Museum in London, with Elizabeth Smith and Ennis Jones from Cardiff, Wales. Jane Victory and Emily Holt are dressed as land girls, while Heidi Richards is a munitions worker
2005: Lynn, Petula Clark and Bruce Forsyth sing “We’ll Meet Again” during the second world war 60th anniversary service at Horse Guards Parade, London
March 2007: Lynn salutes the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday at the Imperial War Museum
October 2009: Lynn poses for a portrait in London, where she joined Hayley Westenra for a rendition of “We’ll Meet Again” to officially launch the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal
