Daily briefing: Wall Street bonanza, US-Russia sanctions and Tesla

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The men running two of Wall Street’s biggest banks saw the value of their shareholdings rise by a combined $314m in 2016 as stock market prices rocketed in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as US president. But while Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein each enjoyed $150m-plus rises in the value of their stock and options in JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, respectively, the average gains for the other 18 best-paid chief executives at international banks last year was $4m.

Following Mr Trump’s victory on November 9, shares in US banks soared — for example Goldman’s stock price increased 24 per cent in the last seven weeks of 2016. By contrast, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell 23.5 per cent last year, leading to a drop in CEO John Cryan’s stock-related holdings of more than $4.5m for the year. (FT)

In the news

Xi approved Dalian Wanda clampdown

President Xi Jinping reportedly signed off on rules reining in the highly-acquisitive Chinese property giant, sending a warning to China Inc, which has spent years loading up on debt to buy foreign assets that the clampdown comes straight from the top. (WSJ)

Fresh US sanctions on Russia defy Trump

Congressional Republicans and Democrats announced on Saturday they had reached agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package to punish Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, defying Donald Trump’s friendly approach to Russia. The White House signalled on Sunday that Mr Trump would accept the new legislation. (FT, NYT)

EU probes German carmakers for collusion

A new EU competition investigation into alleged market abuse by Germany’s top carmakers threatens the credibility of the entire industry, a German minister has warned, after Brussels confirmed it was probing suspected collusion on technology. If proven, the allegations could plunge an industry already battered by Volkswagen’s emissions-cheating scandal into a fresh crisis. (FT)

China’s Minority Report

Beijing is seeking to look into citizens’ future with technology designed to predict and prevent crime, enlisting companies to help police develop AI they say will help them identify and apprehend suspects before criminal acts are committed. (FT)

Vanguard closes in on BlackRock

The battle is heating up between the world’s largest asset managers. After pulling in more than $1bn a day of investor money since the start of the year, Vanguard is closing in on BlackRock’s top spot. (FT)

Melted nuclear fuel at Fukushima

Images from an underwater robot revealed what is believed to be melted fuel deposits inside the nuclear plant. (BBC)

Duterte extends martial law in south

President Rodrigo Duterte secured overwhelming parliamentary approval on Saturday to extend martial law in the southern island of Mindanao until year's end as his government continues to battle with militants linked to Isis. (NAR)

The day ahead

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem

The meeting comes as the Arab League said Israel was “playing with fire” over the installation of metal detectors at the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount. At least three Israelis and three Palestinians have died in violence surrounding the installation, while Israel has called in extra troops into the occupied West Bank. Israel said it will not remove the metal detectors, but has installed security cameras, which could replace them. (Reuters)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Lucy will miss you most of all

After 32 years at the FT, columnist Lucy Kellaway says goodbye — but not farewell: “The FT has been a constant for virtually my entire adult life. It has been part of my existence for longer than any of my children, who are all grown up.” (FT)

China’s global ambitions

A geopolitical vision, the treatment of dissident Liu Xiaobo and surprising economic data that indicate policy failure all put Beijing in the spotlight this week. Here’s the best of our comment and analysis. (FT)

Tesla’s moment of truth

Elon Musk hopes his Model 3 will be the first mass-market electric car and will set it on the path to profitability. (FT)

Why is China the only market where tech stocks aren’t in charge?

On the mainland, investors are fleeing start-ups and pouring into state-backed companies. What explains this divergence? (WSJ)

Inside the power struggle at Guggenheim Partners

A look at the power struggle between the two most powerful executives at the $240bn asset manager and investment bank, sapping morale, alarming clients and contributing to the departure of several top managers. (FT)

Turkey’s war on business

The Erdogan government has seized roughly $11bn in corporate assets — from listed conglomerates to baklava shops — with thousands of executives fleeing overseas, with others imprisoned as part of a purge that has swept up the military, judiciary, police, media and ordinary citizenry. (NYT)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Josh de la Mare previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including earnings figures from US tech giants, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, the latest meeting of the US Federal Reserve on interest rates, and the continuing crisis in Venezuela. (FT)