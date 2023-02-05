Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • The market, marketing mix

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Electric vehicles defy price war after Ford and Tesla discounts

Elon Musk’s company accounted for 72 per cent of the 487,000 new EVs sold in 2021

  • Calculate the number of new EVs sold by Tesla in 2021 

  • Construct a supply and demand diagram to show why the price of EVs rose in 2022 

  • Assess whether price is the most important element of the marketing mix for EV manufacturers such as Tesla and Ford 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

