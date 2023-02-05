This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

The market, marketing mix



Electric vehicles defy price war after Ford and Tesla discounts

Elon Musk’s company accounted for 72 per cent of the 487,000 new EVs sold in 2021

Calculate the number of new EVs sold by Tesla in 2021

Construct a supply and demand diagram to show why the price of EVs rose in 2022

Assess whether price is the most important element of the marketing mix for EV manufacturers such as Tesla and Ford

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy