Business class: Electric vehicles defy price war after Ford and Tesla discounts
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
The market, marketing mix
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Electric vehicles defy price war after Ford and Tesla discounts
Elon Musk’s company accounted for 72 per cent of the 487,000 new EVs sold in 2021
Calculate the number of new EVs sold by Tesla in 2021
Construct a supply and demand diagram to show why the price of EVs rose in 2022
Assess whether price is the most important element of the marketing mix for EV manufacturers such as Tesla and Ford
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
Comments