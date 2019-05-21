US sanctions targeting Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany are coming soon, energy secretary Rick Perry has said.

Nord Stream 2, which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, has been condemned by the US and some EU countries as a political tool for the Kremlin to increase its control over Europe’s energy supply, and a means to hurt Kiev by reducing the amount of gas transited through Ukraine.

“The opposition to Nord Stream 2 is still very much alive and well in the United States,” Mr Perry told reporters at a briefing in Kiev during a trip to attend the inauguration of new president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The United States Senate is going to pass a bill, the House is going to approve it, and it’s going to go to the President and he’s going to sign it, that is going to put sanctions on Nord Stream 2,” Mr Perry said, in comments published by Reuters.

The pipeline is currently under construction and will run alongside the already operational Nord Stream.

Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled gas company behind the pipeline, says it is a purely commercial project.

Ulrich Lissek, head of communications and government relations at Nord Stream 2 AG, said they were “closely monitoring the development of this situation”.

“We are aware that there is ongoing discussion in the US regarding sanctions against companies being involved in Nord Stream 2,” he said.

“So far, no sanctions have been imposed against any company being involved in Nord Stream 2. We know there is risk, however, we do not expect that any sanctions will be imposed. We of course are in very close contact with companies working for us to follow the situation and if needed to take the necessary decisions,” he said, adding that no contractor had left the project due to the sanctions risk.

Nord Stream 2 is expected to be competed by the end of 2019.