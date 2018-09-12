A rising US dollar and hawkish Federal Reserve have hit the fortunes of emerging economies and markets. Here is a guide to the strengths and weaknesses of the big EMs.

Argentina Strengths Reform-minded president Mauricio Macri has tried to clean up the financial mess left by 12 years of spendthrift governance under predecessors Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Néstor Kirchner. He has expressed a willingness to embrace orthodox economics Weaknesses Large twin deficits Current account deficit hit a record high of 4.8 per cent of GDP in 2017 and the government budget deficit was 3.9 per cent. Foreign investors, reassured by the leadership of Mr Macri, were happy to fund these deficits until they were spooked by a rising dollar

Default concerns Worries as to whether these deficits can be plugged and the rolling over of maturing bonds have heightened fears that Buenos Aires might default on its sovereign debt, despite a $50bn IMF bailout

Economic crash Interest rates of 60 per cent, inflation running at 31.2 per cent, the peso’s 52 per cent slide against the dollar this year and an “emergency” austerity drive point to a looming recession

Politics Mr Macri faces an uphill battle to hold on to power in elections due in October 2019, paving the way for a market-unfriendly successor

Turkey Strengths Solid government finances, with a manageable budget deficit of 1.5 per cent of GDP last year and accumulated government debt of just 28.3 per cent Weaknesses Overheating Economy expanded at an unsustainably high rate of 7.4 per cent in the year to the first quarter, pumped by a government-backed credit guarantee fund. This has led to a sharp rise in private sector debt, a surge in inflation to 17.9 per cent and a blow out in the current account deficit to 5.5 per cent of GDP

Monetary policy Recep Tayyip Erdogan says high interest rates cause, rather than curb, inflation. There is a perception the central bank is buckling to the president’s will and is unwilling to raise rates to the level necessary to bring inflation under control

Risk-off backdrop Foreign investors are no longer willing to fund Turkey’s deficit, sending the lira tumbling 43 per cent against the dollar year to date. This will push inflation higher still

Economic crash A tightening of financial conditions is likely to lead to a recession. A 9.4 per cent year-on-year contraction in imports in July is a possible sign of things to come

Bad debt Several companies have reported difficulties in repaying lira-denominated debt. Dollar-denominated bonds may be harder to service still, given the lira’s collapse

Politics The US president has imposed sanctions on Turkey after the collapse of a deal to release Andrew Brunson, who is on trial for espionage and terrorism charges. More US penalties loom if the evangelical pastor is not returned home

South Africa © Reuters Strengths Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured), who replaced corruption-hit Jacob Zuma, says he plans to clean up the country by replacing the boards of state-owned enterprises compromised by graft Weaknesses Contraction South Africa is enduring its first recession in nine years, which owes much to a drought-induced fall in agricultural output

Twin deficits A current account deficit of 2.5 per cent of GDP and a government deficit of 3.3 per cent has left the country vulnerable to capital outflows as the dollar strengthens

Monetary policy Despite interest rates at 6.5 per cent versus inflation of 5.1 per cent, a rate cut is off the agenda as the central bank prioritises protecting the rand

Politics The ANC looks set to embrace land expropriation without compensation in a bid to tackle a skewed land ownership pattern that has disadvantaged the black majority. This move could weaken investment and business sentiment

Brazil Strengths Although the country has emerged from recession, its current account deficit has shrunk from 4.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 0.5 per cent last year. Overseeing this revival is market-friendly president Michel Temer Weaknesses Growth GDP expanded just 1 per cent in the year to the second quarter, despite the excess capacity that opened up during the recession

Public finances Budget deficit was a chunky 7.8 per cent of GDP last year. As a result, gross government debt has spiralled to 74 per cent of GDP — that is high for an emerging economy

Politics The nation has been engulfed by the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption scandal, which has provoked anti-establishment anger. Against this backdrop the country faces an unpredictable presidential election in October

Inflation The real has slid 21 per cent against the greenback this year. This, combined with the impact of a truckers’ strike, led inflation to spike to 4.5 per cent in July

Indonesia © Reuters Strengths Solid economic growth of 5.3 per cent, stable inflation of 3.2 per cent, a modest budget deficit of 2.5 per cent of GDP and a government debt-to-GDP ratio of just 28.7 per cent Weaknesses External deficit The current account deficit has widened from 1.7 per cent of GDP to an estimated 3 per cent in recent months

Debt The rupiah has fallen 9.1 per cent against the dollar this year to its weakest level since the 1998 Asian financial crisis in nominal terms. This has exacerbated worries about Indonesia’s large stock of foreign currency debt, which, at around 30 per cent of GDP, is at one of the highest levels in Asia

India © EPA Strengths Economy is expanding at an 8.2 per cent pace, with the budget deficit, at 3.5 per cent, low by historic standards Weaknesses External deficit India’s current account deficit rose to 1.9 per cent last year from 0.6 per cent in 2016, driven largely by the rebound in oil prices. It’s likely to have deteriorated further, with the monthly goods trade deficit hitting a five-year high of $18bn in July

Currency The rupee has fallen 11.1 per cent against the dollar this year to an all-time low in nominal terms

Russia Strengths Current account is in surplus while economic growth has returned after 2015-16 recession. Beneficiary of the recovery in energy prices Weaknesses Politics The US has imposed sanctions in retaliation for Russia’s activities in Ukraine, its interference in US elections and the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK. Further sanctions cannot be ruled out.

Currency Rouble has plunged 17.5 per cent against the dollar this year, as sentiment has deteriorated

Monetary policy Rouble’s fall has pushed up inflation, prompting the central bank to talk about raising interest rates, currently 7.25 per cent, for the first time since 2014. But the Kremlin has warned such a step would be “highly undesirable”, raising fears of a Turkey-style stand-off

China Strengths GDP growth remains steady at 6.7 per cent while inflation is under control. A current account surplus, although declining, means Beijing is not reliant on foreign capital Weaknesses Trade war The US has imposed tariffs on $50bn worth of China’s exports to the US, and is considering extending them to a further $200bn of goods in order to punish Beijing for “unfair trade practices”

Debt Household debt has doubled since 2011 to 40 per cent of GDP and corporate defaults are rising, albeit from a low base

Asset Prices Shanghai Composite stock index is down 18.4 per cent this year, while the renminbi has slipped 8.5 per cent since late March