Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Wavering US senators will come under intense pressure to get behind the Republican party’s tax reform package this week as GOP lawmakers and the Trump administration face a critical moment in their bid to overhaul the tax system.

President Donald Trump will meet senators on Tuesday at their weekly policy lunch as the party attempts to firm up numbers. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned on Sunday that failure on tax reform was “not an option” for the party as the chamber prepares for a vote as soon as Thursday on a legislative package.

“The economy needs a tax cut and the Republican party needs to deliver so I think we’ll get there,” Mr Graham told CNN.

Asked if the reform would go through by Christmas, Tim Scott, a fellow GOP senator from South Carolina, said on ABC: “Well, I do believe in prayer.”

The party is attempting to end a string of legislative failures by voting through a tax-cutting bill by the end of the year. The overhaul has earned lukewarm polling numbers and is being seized upon by Democrats as a deficit-boosting handout for the rich and big business.

The tax legislation has passed through the House of Representatives already, but the GOP faces much more slender margins in the Senate, which it controls by only 52 to 48. The party sees its ability to deliver on tax reform as critical to its fortunes in next year’s midterm elections. Ultimately the Senate and House versions will need to be harmonised before being signed into law by the president.

Adding to tensions ahead of the vote, several senators have yet to come on board with the package.

Among key lawmakers to watch in the coming days are senators Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona, both of whom have expressed worries about the Senate bill’s deficit implications. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has come out against it, saying he wants it to be more favourable to small business.

Susan Collins of Maine has expressed anxiety about healthcare changes contained in the bill. While Senator John McCain of Arizona sounded supportive notes after the bill went through the finance committee, he has not yet formally declared his intentions.

Middle class tax cuts are in there, the economic growth is in there. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to fix a broken tax code

Democrats have been attempting to puncture claims that the package will help the middle class and galvanise higher growth. Nancy Pelosi, the top House Democrat, told NBC that the tax plan would increase the US debt and be a “job killer”. She added: “It’s going to raise taxes on the middle class. And that has a big impact on individual lives of all Americans.”

Rob Portman, a Senate Republican from Ohio who serves on the finance committee, hit back at her arguments later on Sunday, saying the nature of the tax package was being misrepresented. People in all groups would see tax cuts, he said. “Middle class tax cuts are in there, the economic growth is in there. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to fix a broken tax code,” he told the same network.

Complicating the discussions, lawmakers must also agree to government funding levels before the current package expires after December 8. That topic will also be on the agenda of the president and senior politicians this week.

The uncertainty in the Senate has been heightened by an impending special election in Alabama, where Roy Moore, a Republican former judge accused of sexual misconduct, is refusing to bow out of the contest. The Republican leadership wants to pass tax reform this year, which would mean a Senate vote before the winner of the December 12 election for the Alabama seat is sworn in.

Mr Trump attacked Mr Moore’s Democratic party opponent Doug Jones on Twitter on Sunday, calling him weak on crime and saying he would be “a disaster”.

If the tax debate slides into January as many experts predict, the situation could become more difficult for Mr Trump and the GOP.

Mr Scott said he hoped the tax overhaul would be done by Christmas. “If not, we'll be here through Christmas looking at the end of the year so that we can make sure that we provide tax relief for those working families,” he said.