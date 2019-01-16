BlackRock has been targeted by an elaborate hoax involving a spoof letter purporting to be written by the fund group’s chief executive Larry Fink that was sent to media outlets.

The Financial Times and one other media group erroneously reported on the contents of the fake letter, which was sent out around the same time as BlackRock’s quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday morning.

The letter, which appears to be the work of environmental campaigners, issued a warning to companies that they must take decisive action on tackling climate change or be dumped by the world’s largest investor.

BlackRock said it was yet to identify who was behind the hoax and was investigating the matter.

The hoax also included the creation of a detailed website that closely mimics that of BlackRock.