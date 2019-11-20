Leyla Boulton

Welcome to Diversity Leaders, an inaugural ranking of the extent to which 700 companies in 10 European countries offer a diverse and inclusive workplace.

This exercise, conducted with our research partner Statista, assesses companies’ success in promoting all types of diversity. These include gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, disability as well as an ethnic and social mix that reflects wider society. We surveyed the performance of 10,000 privately held and publicly listed companies employing at least 250 people in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

(For full methodology, scroll past the ranking)

FT Diversity Leaders 2020
RankEmployer brandFinal score Headquarters*Sector
1Booking.com9.14NetherlandsTravel and leisure
2Colgate-Palmolive8.57SwitzerlandPackaged goods
3Willmott Dixon8.47UKConstruction
4Infineon8.42GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
5Helsana8.37SwitzerlandInsurance
6Biocoop8.31FranceRetail
7IKEA8.3NetherlandsRetail
8Tesla8.23NetherlandsAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
9Solvay8.23BelgiumOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
10ZF Friedrichshafen8.22GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
11Groupe Rocher8.22FrancePackaged goods
12Google8.21IrelandIT, internet, software and services
13Würth Group8.21GermanyWholesale
14CNH Industrial8.19UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
15American Express8.17UKBanking and financial services
16Lindt & Sprüngli8.17SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
17Aramark8.16IrelandBusiness services and supplies
18TI (Texas Instruments)8.15GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
19RAG8.14GermanyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
20Lilly8.12UKDrugs and biotechnology
21Pinsent Masons8.12UKConsulting and accounting
22DATEV8.12GermanyIT, internet, software and services
23Rolls-Royce Motor Cars8.11UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
24Cancom8.11GermanyIT, internet, software and services
25BMW8.11GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
26Berliner Sparkasse8.09GermanyBanking and financial services
27Debeka8.09GermanyInsurance
28AbbVie8.07GermanyDrugs and biotechnology
29Cisco8.07NetherlandsIT, internet, software and services
30Hochtief8.06GermanyConstruction
31Arcadis8.06NetherlandsConsulting and accounting
32McKinsey & Company8.06GermanyConsulting and accounting
33Sephora8.05FranceRetail
34Linde8.04GermanyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
35Microsoft8.04FranceIT, internet, software and services
36Huawei8.03BelgiumSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
37Anliker8.03SwitzerlandConstruction
38MTU Aero Engines8.02GermanyAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
39Asos8.02UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
40BP8.01UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
41Schneider Electric7.99FranceSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
42Helping Hands homecare7.97UKHealthcare (social)
43Auto Trader7.97UKRetail
44Ericsson7.96SwedenSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
45Disneyland Paris7.95FranceTravel and leisure
46Autoglass / Carglass7.95UKBusiness services and supplies
47Ubisoft7.94FranceIT, internet, software and services
48Lloyds Banking Group7.94UKBanking and financial services
49Orange7.93FranceTelecommunications services, cable supplier
50Legrand7.92FranceSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
51Cineworld Group7.92UKTravel and leisure
52Superdrug7.91UKRetail
53Signal Iduna7.91GermanyInsurance
54Oberbank7.91AustriaBanking and financial services
55Ocado Group7.9UKRetail
56Lufthansa7.88GermanyTransportation and logistics
57J.P. Morgan7.88UKBanking and financial services
58FedEx7.88FranceTransportation and logistics
59STMicroelectronics7.86SwitzerlandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
60SABIC7.86NetherlandsOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
61RWE7.86GermanyUtilities
62Essilor7.86FranceHealth care equipment and services
63Autodistribution7.85FranceWholesale
64Apple7.85IrelandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
65Fnac Darty7.85FranceRetail
66Santander7.84SpainBanking and financial services
67Adhap Services7.84FranceHealthcare (social)
68Chiesi7.84ItalyDrugs and biotechnology
69SAP7.84GermanyIT, internet, software and services
70Knapp7.84AustriaEngineering, manufacturing
71Ferrero7.83ItalyFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
72Telefónica7.83SpainTelecommunications services, cable supplier
73Procter & Gamble7.81SwitzerlandPackaged goods
74Louis Vuitton7.81FranceClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
75SKF Group7.8SwedenManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
76Air Liquide7.8FranceOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
77BLG Logistics7.8GermanyTransportation and logistics
78Pflegen & Wohnen7.8GermanyHealthcare (social)
79Taylor Wimpey7.79UKConstruction
80Poco7.79GermanyRetail
81Zürcher Kantonalbank7.79SwitzerlandBanking and financial services
82Dr. Oetker7.79GermanyFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
83Sika7.79SwitzerlandOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
84PUMA7.78GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
85Pirelli7.78ItalyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
86L'Oréal7.77FrancePackaged goods
87Wiener Gebietskrankenkasse7.76AustriaInsurance
88Henkel7.76GermanyPackaged goods
89EWE7.76GermanyUtilities
90JOWA7.76SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
91Deutsche Telekom7.76GermanyTelecommunications services, cable supplier
92Accenture7.75IrelandConsulting and accounting
93Costco7.75UKRetail
94EE7.75UKTelecommunications services, cable supplier
95Kaufland7.74GermanyRetail
96Investec7.74UKBanking and financial services
97Otto7.74GermanyRetail
98Hugo Boss7.73GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
99AEGON7.73NetherlandsInsurance
100Yorkshire Water7.73UKUtilities
101Pets at Home Group7.73UKRetail
102Lush7.72UKRetail
103Vodafone7.72UKTelecommunications services, cable supplier
104E.on7.72GermanyUtilities
105BLS7.72SwitzerlandTransportation and logistics
106CSS Versicherung7.71SwitzerlandInsurance
107Argos7.71UKRetail
108Caffè Nero7.71UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
109DuPont7.71NetherlandsOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
110Pret A Manger7.71UKRestaurants
111Boehringer Ingelheim7.71GermanyDrugs and biotechnology
112Allianz7.7GermanyInsurance
113Sky7.69UKMedia and advertising
114Eaton7.69IrelandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
115John Lewis Partnership7.69UKRetail
116Merck7.69GermanyDrugs and biotechnology
117Nationwide7.69UKBanking and financial services
118TUI7.69GermanyTravel and leisure
119Engineering7.68ItalyIT, internet, software and services
120Sun Chemical7.68UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
121B. Braun Melsungen7.68GermanyHealth care equipment and services
122ASDA Stores7.68UKRetail
123Galliker7.67SwitzerlandTransportation and logistics
124Samsung7.67GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
125Bank of Scotland7.67UKBanking and financial services
126BayWa7.67GermanyUtilities
127Volkswagen7.66GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
128Bertelsmann7.66GermanyMedia and advertising
1293M7.66UKSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
130Rehau7.66GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
131Lloyd's of London7.66UKInsurance
132Johnson & Johnson7.65UKDrugs and biotechnology
133Crédit Agricole7.65FranceBanking and financial services
134Ineos7.65UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
135Unilever7.64UK / NetherlandsFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
136Abbott7.64IrelandHealth care equipment and services
137PageGroup7.64UKBusiness services and supplies
138PULS 47.64AustriaMedia and advertising
139Salus7.64GermanyFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
140Ford7.64GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
141ams7.63AustriaSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
142Bosch7.63GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
143Commerzbank7.63GermanyBanking and financial services
144Raiffeisen Schweiz7.62SwitzerlandBanking and financial services
145Arnold Clark Automobiles7.62UKRetail
146Warburtons7.62UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
147Deichmann7.62GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
148Decathlon7.62FranceClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
149Audi7.62GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
150Bonduelle7.62FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
151ArianeGroup7.61FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
152AVL7.61AustriaAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
153Rossmann7.61GermanyRetail
154Mars7.61UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
155Thales Group7.61FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
156Royal BAM Group7.61NetherlandsConstruction
157Wacker Chemie7.61GermanyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
158Fujitsu7.61UKIT, internet, software and services
159Givaudan7.6SwitzerlandPackaged goods
160Hilton Hotels & Resorts7.6UKTravel and leisure
161IBM7.6UKIT, internet, software and services
162Miele7.6GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
163Mondelēz International7.59SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
164Jaguar Landrover7.59UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
165Zalando7.59GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
166Groupe Bigard7.59FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
167Daimler7.59GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
168Skanska7.59SwedenConstruction
169AT & S7.58AustriaSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
170Medtronic7.58SwitzerlandHealth care equipment and services
171RATP7.58FranceTransportation and logistics
172Hutchinson7.57FranceManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
173Schindler7.57SwitzerlandEngineering, manufacturing
174Greiner7.57AustriaManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
175Baloise Group7.57SwitzerlandInsurance
176Wüstenrot & Württembergische7.57GermanyInsurance
177Intel7.57UKIT, internet, software and services
178Roche7.57SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
179Rhenus7.57GermanyTransportation and logistics
180McLaren Automotive7.56UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
181Migros7.56SwitzerlandRetail
182Merkur Versicherung7.56AustriaInsurance
183Eurowings7.55GermanyTransportation and logistics
184Amazone7.55GermanyAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
185Dell Technologies7.55IrelandIT, internet, software and services
186eBay7.55GermanyRetail
187Groupe Latécoère7.55FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
188Brakes7.55UKWholesale
189Nordsee7.55GermanyRestaurants
190Scania7.54SwedenAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
191Aerzener Maschinenfabrik7.54GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
192Cdiscount7.54FranceRetail
193Aviva7.54UKInsurance
194PORR7.54AustriaConstruction
195GAME7.53UKRetail
196Metro7.53GermanyWholesale
197Evonik Industries7.53GermanyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
198NatWest7.53UKBanking and financial services
199Hutchison Drei7.53AustriaTelecommunications services, cable supplier
200Sainsbury's7.53UKRetail
201Beiersdorf7.53GermanyPackaged goods
202Bayerische Landesbank7.53GermanyBanking and financial services
203Foot Locker7.52NetherlandsClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
204Energie AG7.52AustriaUtilities
205Kursana7.52GermanyHealthcare (social)
206Bridgestone7.52BelgiumAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
207DCC7.52IrelandBusiness services and supplies
208Linklaters7.52UKConsulting and accounting
209BBDO7.52UKMedia and advertising
210STEF7.52FranceTransportation and logistics
211Dräger7.51GermanyHealth care equipment and services
212Ferchau7.51GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
213Fraport7.51GermanyTransportation and logistics
214Specsavers7.51UKRetail
215Gebr. Heinemann7.51GermanyWholesale
216Honda7.51UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
217hmv7.5UKRetail
218Laboratoires Pierre Fabre7.5FranceDrugs and biotechnology
219Coop7.5SwitzerlandWholesale
220KFC7.5UKRestaurants
221Barmenia Versicherungen7.5GermanyInsurance
222EVN7.5AustriaUtilities
223CSL Behring7.5SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
224Dassault Group7.49FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
225Aptiv7.49IrelandAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
226Iceland Foods7.49UKRetail
227GrandVision7.49NetherlandsRetail
228Amazon7.49UKRetail
229Hermes Europe7.49GermanyTransportation and logistics
230Die Schweizerische Post7.49SwitzerlandTransportation and logistics
231KONE7.48FinlandEngineering, manufacturing
232Techniker Krankenkasse7.48GermanyInsurance
233Goodyear Dunlop7.48UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
234Nissan7.48SwitzerlandAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
235Dachser7.48GermanyTransportation and logistics
236TK Maxx7.48UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
237dm-drogerie markt7.47GermanyRetail
238Computacenter7.47UKIT, internet, software and services
239A.T. Kearney7.47GermanyConsulting and accounting
240Zurich7.47SwitzerlandInsurance
241Banque CIC7.47FranceBanking and financial services
242Motorola Solutions7.46PolandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
243Leroy Merlin7.46FranceRetail
244Mace7.46UKConstruction
245Marks & Spencer7.46UKRetail
246Novartis7.46SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
247The Body Shop7.45UKRetail
248Bigpoint7.45GermanyIT, internet, software and services
249Keolis7.45FranceTransportation and logistics
250OMV7.44AustriaOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
251New Look7.44UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
252Avis Budget Group7.44UKTravel and leisure
253GAP7.44UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
254Bijou Brigitte7.44GermanyRetail
255Handtmann7.44GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
256HSBC Bank7.44UKBanking and financial services
257Bain & Company7.44UKConsulting and accounting
258Fleury Michon7.44FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
259APRR7.44FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
260Bureau Veritas7.43FranceConsulting and accounting
261Siemens7.43GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
262Visana7.43SwitzerlandInsurance
263Home Instead7.43UKHealthcare (social)
264RELX Group7.43UKMedia and advertising
265Crédit Suisse7.42SwitzerlandBanking and financial services
266Hofer7.42AustriaRetail
267Swiss Life7.42SwitzerlandInsurance
268Amadeus7.42SpainIT, internet, software and services
269Generali7.41ItalyInsurance
270Lacoste7.41FranceClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
271Scout247.41GermanyIT, internet, software and services
272Reed7.41UKBusiness services and supplies
273JD Sports Fashion7.41UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
274Atlas Copco7.41SwedenManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
275Expedia7.4UKTravel and leisure
276Bershka7.4SpainClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
277Airbus Group7.4NetherlandsAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
278Barclays Bank7.4UKBanking and financial services
279Rolex7.4SwitzerlandClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
280CYBG7.4UKBanking and financial services
281Vapiano7.4GermanyRestaurants
282William Hill7.39UKTravel and leisure
283Hilti7.39LiechtensteinWholesale
284BT Group7.39UKTelecommunications services, cable supplier
285Guy Hoquet7.39FranceBusiness services and supplies
286Bellway7.39UKBusiness services and supplies
287Gestamp7.39SpainAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
288United Biscuits7.39UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
289Benteler7.39AustriaAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
290BERGER7.39GermanyConstruction
291Philip Morris7.38SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
292RAUCH7.38AustriaFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
293Deutsche Bank7.37GermanyBanking and financial services
294MAIF7.37FranceInsurance
295Liebherr7.37SwitzerlandAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
296Bayer7.37GermanyDrugs and biotechnology
297Shell7.36NetherlandsUtilities
298NTT Data7.36UKIT, internet, software and services
299Dyson7.36UKSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
300Aberdeen Standard Investments7.35UKBanking and financial services
301ERGO7.35GermanyInsurance
302Willis Towers Watson7.35UKConsulting and accounting
303Whitbread7.35UKTravel and leisure
304Lactalis7.35FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
305KPMG7.35NetherlandsConsulting and accounting
306HP (Hewlett-Packard)7.34SwitzerlandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
307ASAP7.34GermanyBusiness services and supplies
308Erste Bank7.34AustriaBanking and financial services
309Air Products7.34UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
310LVM Versicherung7.34GermanyInsurance
311BNP Paribas7.34FranceBanking and financial services
312Christian Dior7.34FrancePackaged goods
313Tenneco7.34GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
314AKKA Technologies7.34BelgiumEngineering, manufacturing
315ACURA Kliniken7.34GermanyHealthcare (social)
316Direct Line7.33UKInsurance
317Carnival7.33UKTravel and leisure
318Rolls-Royce Group7.33UKAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
319John Deere7.33GermanyAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
320Pfizer7.33UKDrugs and biotechnology
321R+V Versicherung7.33GermanyInsurance
322Bobst Group7.33SwitzerlandManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
323SIG7.33SwitzerlandManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
324Marriott Hotels International7.33SwitzerlandTravel and leisure
325Privatklinikgruppe Hirslanden7.33SwitzerlandHealthcare (social)
326Fresenius7.32GermanyHealth care equipment and services
327Sappi7.32BelgiumManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
328Interspar7.32AustriaRetail
329Greggs7.32UKRestaurants
330Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof7.32GermanyRetail
331B&Q7.32UKRetail
332KUKA7.32GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
333MTR Corporation7.32UKTransportation and logistics
334Europa-Park7.32GermanyTravel and leisure
335Spar7.32NetherlandsRetail
336apoBank7.32GermanyBanking and financial services
337Engel & Völkers7.31GermanyBusiness services and supplies
338Schweizerische Mobiliar7.31SwitzerlandInsurance
339Alinéa7.31FranceRetail
340Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe7.31GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
341Euronics7.31NetherlandsRetail
342Jacobs Douwe Egberts7.31NetherlandsFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
343Schott7.31GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
344Magna7.31GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
345Sodexo7.31FranceBusiness services and supplies
346Advanced7.3UKIT, internet, software and services
347Dimension Data7.3UKIT, internet, software and services
348Rewe Group7.3GermanyRetail
349British Airways7.3UKTransportation and logistics
350Lenzing7.3AustriaManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
351SWISS7.29SwitzerlandTransportation and logistics
352Europcar7.29FranceTravel and leisure
353tesa7.29GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
354Danske Bank7.29DenmarkBanking and financial services
355FirstGroup7.28UKTransportation and logistics
356HeidelbergCement7.28GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
357trans-o-flex7.28GermanyTransportation and logistics
358Globus7.28GermanyRetail
359AXA7.28FranceInsurance
360CTDI7.28GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
361Caisse des Dépôts7.28FranceBanking and financial services
362PHOENIX group7.28GermanyWholesale
363Hervis7.27AustriaClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
364Marti7.27SwitzerlandConstruction
365Energie Steiermark7.27AustriaUtilities
366SNCF7.27FranceTransportation and logistics
367Jungheinrich7.27GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
368Conforama7.26FranceRetail
369Continentale Krankenversicherung7.26GermanyInsurance
370Screwfix7.26UKRetail
371Royal Mail7.26UKTransportation and logistics
372Naval Group7.26FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
373Dradura7.26GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
374Hitachi7.26UKSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
375Groupama7.26FranceInsurance
376ZAG Personal & Perspektiven7.26GermanyBusiness services and supplies
377H&M Hennes & Mauritz7.25SwedenClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
378Michelin7.25FranceAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
379Sunrise Communications7.25SwitzerlandTelecommunications services, cable supplier
380GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)7.25UKDrugs and biotechnology
381Jack Wolfskin7.25GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
382Free7.24FranceTelecommunications services, cable supplier
383Hogan Lovells7.24UKConsulting and accounting
384Kiabi7.24FranceClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
385Marienhaus7.24GermanyHealthcare (social)
386GfK7.24GermanyMedia and advertising
387General Electric7.24FranceEngineering, manufacturing
388Agfa-Gevaert7.24BelgiumIT, internet, software and services
389Merlin Entertainments7.24UKTravel and leisure
390Nestlé7.24SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
391CDL7.24UKIT, internet, software and services
392Just Eat7.24UKIT, internet, software and services
393Sana Kliniken7.24GermanyHealthcare (social)
394Lantmännen7.24SwedenFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
395PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)7.23UKConsulting and accounting
396ZEISS7.23GermanyHealth care equipment and services
397Amstein + Walthert Zürich7.23SwitzerlandEngineering, manufacturing
398Expleo7.23FranceEngineering, manufacturing
399Orpi7.22FranceBusiness services and supplies
400Philips7.22NetherlandsSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
401About You7.22GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
402ACP7.22AustriaIT, internet, software and services
403British Broadcasting Corporation7.22UKMedia and advertising
404Sanofi7.22FranceDrugs and biotechnology
405EDF7.22FranceUtilities
406Vauxhall7.22UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
407Telegraph Media Group7.22UKMedia and advertising
408CGI7.22FranceConsulting and accounting
409Channel 47.22UKMedia and advertising
410AL-KO Kober7.21GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
411Hella7.21GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
412Strabag7.21AustriaConstruction
413SAS7.21SpainIT, internet, software and services
414Festo7.21GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
415Debenhams7.21UKRetail
416AMG7.2NetherlandsManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
417Total7.2FranceOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
418UPS (United Parcel Service)7.2BelgiumTransportation and logistics
419Halifax7.2UKBanking and financial services
420Jumbo Omnichannel7.2NetherlandsRetail
421Alstom7.2FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
422Autogrill7.2ItalyRestaurants
423Vattenfall7.2SwedenUtilities
424Oracle7.2UKIT, internet, software and services
425Volvo Group7.19SwedenAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
426Aston Martin7.19UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
427Tesco7.19UKRetail
428ENGIE7.19FranceUtilities
429Aon7.19UKInsurance
430Bouygues7.19FranceConstruction
431Wetherspoon7.19UKRestaurants
432Easyjet7.19UKTransportation and logistics
433Care UK7.19UKHealthcare (social)
434Kingfisher7.19UKRetail
435Groupe Mutuel7.18SwitzerlandInsurance
436HUK-Coburg7.18GermanyInsurance
437Eiffage Group7.18FranceConstruction
438EY Ernst & Young7.18UKConsulting and accounting
439Shire Pharmaceuticals7.18SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
440Publicis7.17FranceMedia and advertising
441Danone7.17FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
442Air France-KLM Group7.17FranceTransportation and logistics
443Valeo7.17FranceAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
444Worldpay7.17UKBusiness services and supplies
445Renault7.17FranceAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
446Spire Healthcare7.17UKHealthcare (social)
447ALDI7.17GermanyRetail
448Alpla7.17AustriaManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
449Pelikan Group7.17GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
450Bertrandt7.17GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
451BASF7.16GermanyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
452Sitel7.16UKBusiness services and supplies
453ABB7.16SwitzerlandSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
454Royal Bank of Scotland7.16UKBanking and financial services
455Dixons Carphone7.16UKRetail
456AstraZeneca7.16UKDrugs and biotechnology
457Wood Group7.16UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
458Dunelm7.16UKRetail
459Next7.15UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
460Haberkorn7.15AustriaWholesale
461Toyota7.15BelgiumAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
462Check247.15GermanyIT, internet, software and services
463BNY Mellon7.15BelgiumBanking and financial services
464Sony7.15NetherlandsSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
465Zur Rose7.15SwitzerlandWholesale
466Civica7.15UKIT, internet, software and services
467Pizza Express7.15UKRestaurants
468Fressnapf7.15GermanyRetail
469Cedeo7.14FranceWholesale
470ING7.14NetherlandsBanking and financial services
471Deloitte7.14UKConsulting and accounting
472AccorHotels7.14FranceTravel and leisure
473Hartlauer7.14AustriaRetail
474TechnipFMC7.14UKOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
475Safran Group7.13FranceAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
476Miba7.13AustriaAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
477abellio7.13NetherlandsTransportation and logistics
478Quickmail7.12SwitzerlandIT, internet, software and services
479Danfoss7.12DenmarkEngineering, manufacturing
480DPD7.12FranceTransportation and logistics
481Redrow7.12UKConstruction
482Tchibo7.11GermanyRetail
483Enedis7.11FranceUtilities
484Trumpf7.11GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
485Deutsche Bahn7.11GermanyTransportation and logistics
486Radisson7.1BelgiumTravel and leisure
487Gegenbauer7.1GermanyBusiness services and supplies
488XPO Logistics7.1FranceTransportation and logistics
489Flunch7.1FranceRestaurants
490Groupe Carrefour7.1FranceRetail
491Webhelp7.09FranceBusiness services and supplies
492Savencia Fromage & Dairy7.09FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
493Boulanger7.09FranceRetail
494Red Bull7.09AustriaFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
495Voestalpine7.09AustriaAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
496Castorama7.09FranceRetail
497Stagecoach Group7.09UKTransportation and logistics
498Virgin Group7.09UKTelecommunications services, cable supplier
499Home Bargains7.08UKRetail
500Landi7.08SwitzerlandRetail
501Auchan7.08FranceRetail
502Lonza7.08SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
503British American Tobacco7.08UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
504Concentrix7.08UKBusiness services and supplies
505Morgan Stanley7.07UKBanking and financial services
506Lidl7.07GermanyRetail
507RTL Group7.07LuxembourgMedia and advertising
508Clarks7.07UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
509Linde Material Handling7.07GermanyAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
510LV= (Liverpool Victoria)7.07UKInsurance
511McDonald's7.07UKRestaurants
512Cargill International7.07BelgiumFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
513Swisscom7.07SwitzerlandTelecommunications services, cable supplier
514MAG (Manchester Airport Group)7.07UKTransportation and logistics
5153B Dienstleistungen7.06GermanyBusiness services and supplies
516Arup7.06UKConsulting and accounting
517Zara7.06SpainClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
518Hays7.06UKBusiness services and supplies
519MAN7.06GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
520Continental7.06GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
521Olympus7.06GermanyHealth care equipment and services
522McColl's7.06UKRetail
523Andritz7.05AustriaEngineering, manufacturing
524AOK7.05GermanyInsurance
525Banque Populaire7.05FranceBanking and financial services
526Caisse d'Epargne7.05FranceBanking and financial services
527Hyatt Hotels Corporation7.05UKTravel and leisure
528Topshop Topman7.04UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
529Schaeffler-Gruppe7.04GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
530BAE Systems7.04UKAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
531Primark7.04UKClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
532Swietelsky7.04AustriaConstruction
533SV Group7.03SwitzerlandTravel and leisure
534Hager Group7.03GermanySemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
535Hermès7.03FranceClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
536Faurecia7.03FranceAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
537Halfords7.03UKRetail
538UNIQA7.02AustriaInsurance
539Swiss Prime Site7.02SwitzerlandBusiness services and supplies
540Electrolux7.02SwedenSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
541UBS7.02SwitzerlandBanking and financial services
542Sage7.02UKIT, internet, software and services
543Jacobs Engineering7.02UKEngineering, manufacturing
544Bovis Homes Group7.02UKConstruction
545A.T.U7.02GermanyBusiness services and supplies
546Rentokil Initial7.01UKBusiness services and supplies
547Dehner7.01GermanyRetail
548Matalan7.01UKRetail
549SMS Group7GermanyManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
550Crédit Mutuel7FranceBanking and financial services
551Arriva7UKTransportation and logistics
552Wilko7UKRetail
553SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy)7UKUtilities
554LKW Walter7AustriaTransportation and logistics
555AD Industrie6.99FranceEngineering, manufacturing
556DEKRA6.99GermanyConsulting and accounting
557Capgemini6.99FranceConsulting and accounting
558QVC6.99UKRetail
559Monoprix6.99FranceRetail
560Pizza Hut6.99UKRestaurants
561Coca-Cola6.99UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
562Deutsche Post6.99GermanyTransportation and logistics
563Groupe Matmut6.99FranceInsurance
564ERIKS6.98NetherlandsEngineering, manufacturing
565Raiffeisen Bank6.98AustriaBanking and financial services
566adidas6.98GermanyClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
567Borealis6.98AustriaOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
568Deutz6.98GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
569Covéa Group6.97FranceInsurance
570Galenica6.97SwitzerlandRetail
571B&M Retail6.97UKRetail
572Dallmayr6.97GermanyFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
573Symantec6.97UKIT, internet, software and services
574AG2R La Mondiale6.97FranceInsurance
575AGRAVIS Raiffeisen6.97GermanyUtilities
576Barratt Developments6.97UKConstruction
577ADP6.96FranceBusiness services and supplies
578Bentley6.96UKAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
579TF1 Group6.96FranceMedia and advertising
580Voith6.96GermanyEngineering, manufacturing
581Frankfurter Sparkasse6.95GermanyBanking and financial services
582Greene King6.95UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
583Hagebau6.95GermanyRetail
584AVEVA Group6.95UKIT, internet, software and services
585News UK6.95UKMedia and advertising
586Experian6.95IrelandIT, internet, software and services
587Honeywell6.95BelgiumAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
588Rhön-Klinikum6.95GermanyHealthcare (social)
589Octapharma6.95SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
590GC-Gruppe6.95GermanyWholesale
591Helvetia6.94SwitzerlandInsurance
592Boeing6.94UKAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
593La Poste6.94FranceTransportation and logistics
594Eurofins6.93LuxembourgDrugs and biotechnology
595Porsche6.93GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
596Kapsch6.93AustriaTransportation and logistics
597Orano6.93FranceUtilities
598Manpower6.93FranceBusiness services and supplies
599Pöttinger6.92AustriaAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
600Landesbank Baden-Württemberg6.92GermanyBanking and financial services
601The Swatch Group6.92SwitzerlandClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
602Wavin6.92NetherlandsManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
603Boots6.92UKRetail
604GRDF6.92FranceUtilities
605Handelsbanken6.92SwedenBanking and financial services
606Eni6.92ItalyOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
607Société Générale6.91FranceBanking and financial services
608Vinci Group6.91FranceConstruction
609Velux6.91DenmarkManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
610BearingPoint6.91NetherlandsConsulting and accounting
611GLS6.9NetherlandsTransportation and logistics
612The Range6.9UKRetail
613United Internet6.9GermanyIT, internet, software and services
614Aareal Bank6.9GermanyBanking and financial services
615Cap Santé6.9FranceHealthcare (social)
616Bilfinger6.9GermanyConstruction
617Clientis Group6.9SwitzerlandBanking and financial services
618Saint-Gobain6.9FranceManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
619Cummins6.89UKEngineering, manufacturing
620KTM6.89AustriaAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
621Kaefer6.89GermanyConstruction
622Schön Klinik6.89GermanyHealthcare (social)
623Malakoff Médéric Humanis6.89FranceInsurance
624Maritim Hotelgesellschaft6.89GermanyTravel and leisure
625Amey6.88UKConsulting and accounting
626Grant Thornton6.88UKConsulting and accounting
627Alliance Healthcare6.88GermanyWholesale
628tegut…6.87GermanyRetail
629Unitymedia6.87GermanyTelecommunications services, cable supplier
630Frutiger6.87SwitzerlandConstruction
631London North Eastern Railway6.87UKTransportation and logistics
632Hamburger Sparkasse6.87GermanyBanking and financial services
633France Télévisions6.86FranceMedia and advertising
634Emil Frey6.86SwitzerlandAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
635Le Duff Group6.86FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
636GRAWE (Grazer Wechselseitige)6.86AustriaInsurance
637Knorr-Bremse6.86GermanyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
638Ramsay Health Care6.85FranceHealthcare (social)
639Mercer6.85UKConsulting and accounting
640Intersport6.85SwitzerlandClothing and accessories, sports equipment**
641Poundland6.85UKRetail
642NCC6.84SwedenConstruction
643Office Depot6.84NetherlandsWholesale
644Dänisches Bettenlager6.83GermanyRetail
645Mpreis6.83AustriaRetail
646Candia6.83FranceFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
647Adecco6.83SwitzerlandBusiness services and supplies
648Müller6.83GermanyRetail
649Avon6.82UKPackaged goods
650Goldman Sachs6.82UKBanking and financial services
651Leonardo6.82ItalyAutomotive (producers and suppliers)
652MediClin6.82GermanyHealthcare (social)
653CBRE6.82UKBusiness services and supplies
654arvato6.82GermanyBusiness services and supplies
655Galliford Try6.82UKConstruction
656Douglas6.82GermanyRetail
657Asklepios Kliniken6.82GermanyHealthcare (social)
658Bühler6.82SwitzerlandEngineering, manufacturing
659Bolloré Logistics6.81FranceTransportation and logistics
660AGCO6.81SwitzerlandAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
661MACIF6.81FranceInsurance
662Baxters6.81UKFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
663Valora Gruppe6.81SwitzerlandRetail
664Canon6.8UKSemiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware
665Otis6.8FranceEngineering, manufacturing
666ExxonMobil6.8BelgiumOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
667Osborne Clarke6.8UKBusiness services and supplies
668ALUKÖNIGSTAHL6.8AustriaManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
669BDO6.8BelgiumConsulting and accounting
670Kötter Services6.8GermanyBusiness services and supplies
671Dow6.8SwitzerlandOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
672Casino Group6.79FranceRetail
673Caterpillar6.79UKAerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment
674Donau Chemie6.79AustriaOil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals
675Agrana6.79AustriaFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
676Estée Lauder6.77FrancePackaged goods
677Oerlikon6.77SwitzerlandManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
678Fraunhofer6.77GermanyConsulting and accounting
679Takeda Pharmaceutical6.77SwitzerlandDrugs and biotechnology
680PayPal6.76LuxembourgBanking and financial services
681Kuehne + Nagel6.76SwitzerlandTransportation and logistics
682AMAG Group6.75SwitzerlandWholesale
683Biotronik6.75GermanyHealth care equipment and services
684Babcock International6.75UKEngineering, manufacturing
685Atkins6.75UKEngineering, manufacturing
686DS Smith6.74UKManufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper
687OVH6.74FranceIT, internet, software and services
688Pepsico6.73SwitzerlandFood, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco
689Berlitz6.73GermanyBusiness services and supplies
690Crit Travail Temporaire6.73FranceBusiness services and supplies
691DSM6.73NetherlandsDrugs and biotechnology
692Standard Life6.73UKBanking and financial services
693adesso6.73GermanyIT, internet, software and services
694Balfour Beatty6.73UKConstruction
695Bechtle6.72GermanyIT, internet, software and services
696WPP6.7UKMedia and advertising
697SNT6.7GermanyBusiness services and supplies
698Bauer Media Group6.69GermanyMedia and advertising
699Card Factory6.69UKRetail
700Camaïeu6.69France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment**

Footnotes

* (European) Headquarters: managerial centre of the company, either for its global operations or for Europe.

In most cases, headquarters corresponds with the registered main legal address of the company, yet this is not necessarily the case. Ikea, for example, has its legal head office in the Netherlands but many of the administrative functions remain in Sweden where the company was founded.

** manufacturing and retail

Methodology

The Diversity Leaders 2020 have been identified in an independent survey of more than 80,000 employees across the countries and sectors covered. In addition, Statista sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts. A call to evaluate employers was published on FT.com, enabling FT readers to share their views. All respondents were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries.

To avoid any perceived conflict of interest, the Financial Times and Statista were excluded from the list of companies eligible to be ranked.

The survey was conducted using online access panels, consisting of representative samples of the workforce in each of the 10 countries (even if companies’ headquarters are shown in the list to be elsewhere).

Without being told the purpose of the exercise, participants were asked which company or institution they worked for. Survey participants were first asked to what extent they thought their employer promoted diversity on a scale from zero to 10. In subsequent questions, employees were prompted to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured by the use of a five-point so-called Likert scale. The surveys took an average of 6-9 minutes to complete in field research conducted between April and August 2019.

To reflect the opinions of under-represented groups, the evaluations of women, the elderly, and the ethnically diverse were weighted significantly higher than others’ views.

The 700 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of Diversity Leaders, which we envisage as an annual exercise. We know some will question the methodology chosen for this ambitious first ranking.

Our aim remains to encourage best practice in building workplaces that are genuinely diverse and inclusive. We look forward to your constructive feedback.

leyla.boulton@ft.com

