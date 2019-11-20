What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Welcome to Diversity Leaders, an inaugural ranking of the extent to which 700 companies in 10 European countries offer a diverse and inclusive workplace.

This exercise, conducted with our research partner Statista, assesses companies’ success in promoting all types of diversity. These include gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, disability as well as an ethnic and social mix that reflects wider society. We surveyed the performance of 10,000 privately held and publicly listed companies employing at least 250 people in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

FT Diversity Leaders 2020 Rank Employer brand Final score Headquarters* Sector 1 Booking.com 9.14 Netherlands Travel and leisure 2 Colgate-Palmolive 8.57 Switzerland Packaged goods 3 Willmott Dixon 8.47 UK Construction 4 Infineon 8.42 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 5 Helsana 8.37 Switzerland Insurance 6 Biocoop 8.31 France Retail 7 IKEA 8.3 Netherlands Retail 8 Tesla 8.23 Netherlands Automotive (producers and suppliers) 9 Solvay 8.23 Belgium Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 10 ZF Friedrichshafen 8.22 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 11 Groupe Rocher 8.22 France Packaged goods 12 Google 8.21 Ireland IT, internet, software and services 13 Würth Group 8.21 Germany Wholesale 14 CNH Industrial 8.19 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 15 American Express 8.17 UK Banking and financial services 16 Lindt & Sprüngli 8.17 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 17 Aramark 8.16 Ireland Business services and supplies 18 TI (Texas Instruments) 8.15 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 19 RAG 8.14 Germany Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 20 Lilly 8.12 UK Drugs and biotechnology 21 Pinsent Masons 8.12 UK Consulting and accounting 22 DATEV 8.12 Germany IT, internet, software and services 23 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars 8.11 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 24 Cancom 8.11 Germany IT, internet, software and services 25 BMW 8.11 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 26 Berliner Sparkasse 8.09 Germany Banking and financial services 27 Debeka 8.09 Germany Insurance 28 AbbVie 8.07 Germany Drugs and biotechnology 29 Cisco 8.07 Netherlands IT, internet, software and services 30 Hochtief 8.06 Germany Construction 31 Arcadis 8.06 Netherlands Consulting and accounting 32 McKinsey & Company 8.06 Germany Consulting and accounting 33 Sephora 8.05 France Retail 34 Linde 8.04 Germany Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 35 Microsoft 8.04 France IT, internet, software and services 36 Huawei 8.03 Belgium Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 37 Anliker 8.03 Switzerland Construction 38 MTU Aero Engines 8.02 Germany Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 39 Asos 8.02 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 40 BP 8.01 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 41 Schneider Electric 7.99 France Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 42 Helping Hands homecare 7.97 UK Healthcare (social) 43 Auto Trader 7.97 UK Retail 44 Ericsson 7.96 Sweden Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 45 Disneyland Paris 7.95 France Travel and leisure 46 Autoglass / Carglass 7.95 UK Business services and supplies 47 Ubisoft 7.94 France IT, internet, software and services 48 Lloyds Banking Group 7.94 UK Banking and financial services 49 Orange 7.93 France Telecommunications services, cable supplier 50 Legrand 7.92 France Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 51 Cineworld Group 7.92 UK Travel and leisure 52 Superdrug 7.91 UK Retail 53 Signal Iduna 7.91 Germany Insurance 54 Oberbank 7.91 Austria Banking and financial services 55 Ocado Group 7.9 UK Retail 56 Lufthansa 7.88 Germany Transportation and logistics 57 J.P. Morgan 7.88 UK Banking and financial services 58 FedEx 7.88 France Transportation and logistics 59 STMicroelectronics 7.86 Switzerland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 60 SABIC 7.86 Netherlands Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 61 RWE 7.86 Germany Utilities 62 Essilor 7.86 France Health care equipment and services 63 Autodistribution 7.85 France Wholesale 64 Apple 7.85 Ireland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 65 Fnac Darty 7.85 France Retail 66 Santander 7.84 Spain Banking and financial services 67 Adhap Services 7.84 France Healthcare (social) 68 Chiesi 7.84 Italy Drugs and biotechnology 69 SAP 7.84 Germany IT, internet, software and services 70 Knapp 7.84 Austria Engineering, manufacturing 71 Ferrero 7.83 Italy Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 72 Telefónica 7.83 Spain Telecommunications services, cable supplier 73 Procter & Gamble 7.81 Switzerland Packaged goods 74 Louis Vuitton 7.81 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 75 SKF Group 7.8 Sweden Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 76 Air Liquide 7.8 France Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 77 BLG Logistics 7.8 Germany Transportation and logistics 78 Pflegen & Wohnen 7.8 Germany Healthcare (social) 79 Taylor Wimpey 7.79 UK Construction 80 Poco 7.79 Germany Retail 81 Zürcher Kantonalbank 7.79 Switzerland Banking and financial services 82 Dr. Oetker 7.79 Germany Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 83 Sika 7.79 Switzerland Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 84 PUMA 7.78 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 85 Pirelli 7.78 Italy Automotive (producers and suppliers) 86 L'Oréal 7.77 France Packaged goods 87 Wiener Gebietskrankenkasse 7.76 Austria Insurance 88 Henkel 7.76 Germany Packaged goods 89 EWE 7.76 Germany Utilities 90 JOWA 7.76 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 91 Deutsche Telekom 7.76 Germany Telecommunications services, cable supplier 92 Accenture 7.75 Ireland Consulting and accounting 93 Costco 7.75 UK Retail 94 EE 7.75 UK Telecommunications services, cable supplier 95 Kaufland 7.74 Germany Retail 96 Investec 7.74 UK Banking and financial services 97 Otto 7.74 Germany Retail 98 Hugo Boss 7.73 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 99 AEGON 7.73 Netherlands Insurance 100 Yorkshire Water 7.73 UK Utilities 101 Pets at Home Group 7.73 UK Retail 102 Lush 7.72 UK Retail 103 Vodafone 7.72 UK Telecommunications services, cable supplier 104 E.on 7.72 Germany Utilities 105 BLS 7.72 Switzerland Transportation and logistics 106 CSS Versicherung 7.71 Switzerland Insurance 107 Argos 7.71 UK Retail 108 Caffè Nero 7.71 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 109 DuPont 7.71 Netherlands Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 110 Pret A Manger 7.71 UK Restaurants 111 Boehringer Ingelheim 7.71 Germany Drugs and biotechnology 112 Allianz 7.7 Germany Insurance 113 Sky 7.69 UK Media and advertising 114 Eaton 7.69 Ireland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 115 John Lewis Partnership 7.69 UK Retail 116 Merck 7.69 Germany Drugs and biotechnology 117 Nationwide 7.69 UK Banking and financial services 118 TUI 7.69 Germany Travel and leisure 119 Engineering 7.68 Italy IT, internet, software and services 120 Sun Chemical 7.68 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 121 B. Braun Melsungen 7.68 Germany Health care equipment and services 122 ASDA Stores 7.68 UK Retail 123 Galliker 7.67 Switzerland Transportation and logistics 124 Samsung 7.67 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 125 Bank of Scotland 7.67 UK Banking and financial services 126 BayWa 7.67 Germany Utilities 127 Volkswagen 7.66 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 128 Bertelsmann 7.66 Germany Media and advertising 129 3M 7.66 UK Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 130 Rehau 7.66 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 131 Lloyd's of London 7.66 UK Insurance 132 Johnson & Johnson 7.65 UK Drugs and biotechnology 133 Crédit Agricole 7.65 France Banking and financial services 134 Ineos 7.65 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 135 Unilever 7.64 UK / Netherlands Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 136 Abbott 7.64 Ireland Health care equipment and services 137 PageGroup 7.64 UK Business services and supplies 138 PULS 4 7.64 Austria Media and advertising 139 Salus 7.64 Germany Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 140 Ford 7.64 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 141 ams 7.63 Austria Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 142 Bosch 7.63 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 143 Commerzbank 7.63 Germany Banking and financial services 144 Raiffeisen Schweiz 7.62 Switzerland Banking and financial services 145 Arnold Clark Automobiles 7.62 UK Retail 146 Warburtons 7.62 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 147 Deichmann 7.62 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 148 Decathlon 7.62 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 149 Audi 7.62 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 150 Bonduelle 7.62 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 151 ArianeGroup 7.61 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 152 AVL 7.61 Austria Automotive (producers and suppliers) 153 Rossmann 7.61 Germany Retail 154 Mars 7.61 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 155 Thales Group 7.61 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 156 Royal BAM Group 7.61 Netherlands Construction 157 Wacker Chemie 7.61 Germany Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 158 Fujitsu 7.61 UK IT, internet, software and services 159 Givaudan 7.6 Switzerland Packaged goods 160 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 7.6 UK Travel and leisure 161 IBM 7.6 UK IT, internet, software and services 162 Miele 7.6 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 163 Mondelēz International 7.59 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 164 Jaguar Landrover 7.59 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 165 Zalando 7.59 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 166 Groupe Bigard 7.59 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 167 Daimler 7.59 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 168 Skanska 7.59 Sweden Construction 169 AT & S 7.58 Austria Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 170 Medtronic 7.58 Switzerland Health care equipment and services 171 RATP 7.58 France Transportation and logistics 172 Hutchinson 7.57 France Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 173 Schindler 7.57 Switzerland Engineering, manufacturing 174 Greiner 7.57 Austria Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 175 Baloise Group 7.57 Switzerland Insurance 176 Wüstenrot & Württembergische 7.57 Germany Insurance 177 Intel 7.57 UK IT, internet, software and services 178 Roche 7.57 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 179 Rhenus 7.57 Germany Transportation and logistics 180 McLaren Automotive 7.56 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 181 Migros 7.56 Switzerland Retail 182 Merkur Versicherung 7.56 Austria Insurance 183 Eurowings 7.55 Germany Transportation and logistics 184 Amazone 7.55 Germany Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 185 Dell Technologies 7.55 Ireland IT, internet, software and services 186 eBay 7.55 Germany Retail 187 Groupe Latécoère 7.55 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 188 Brakes 7.55 UK Wholesale 189 Nordsee 7.55 Germany Restaurants 190 Scania 7.54 Sweden Automotive (producers and suppliers) 191 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik 7.54 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 192 Cdiscount 7.54 France Retail 193 Aviva 7.54 UK Insurance 194 PORR 7.54 Austria Construction 195 GAME 7.53 UK Retail 196 Metro 7.53 Germany Wholesale 197 Evonik Industries 7.53 Germany Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 198 NatWest 7.53 UK Banking and financial services 199 Hutchison Drei 7.53 Austria Telecommunications services, cable supplier 200 Sainsbury's 7.53 UK Retail 201 Beiersdorf 7.53 Germany Packaged goods 202 Bayerische Landesbank 7.53 Germany Banking and financial services 203 Foot Locker 7.52 Netherlands Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 204 Energie AG 7.52 Austria Utilities 205 Kursana 7.52 Germany Healthcare (social) 206 Bridgestone 7.52 Belgium Automotive (producers and suppliers) 207 DCC 7.52 Ireland Business services and supplies 208 Linklaters 7.52 UK Consulting and accounting 209 BBDO 7.52 UK Media and advertising 210 STEF 7.52 France Transportation and logistics 211 Dräger 7.51 Germany Health care equipment and services 212 Ferchau 7.51 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 213 Fraport 7.51 Germany Transportation and logistics 214 Specsavers 7.51 UK Retail 215 Gebr. Heinemann 7.51 Germany Wholesale 216 Honda 7.51 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 217 hmv 7.5 UK Retail 218 Laboratoires Pierre Fabre 7.5 France Drugs and biotechnology 219 Coop 7.5 Switzerland Wholesale 220 KFC 7.5 UK Restaurants 221 Barmenia Versicherungen 7.5 Germany Insurance 222 EVN 7.5 Austria Utilities 223 CSL Behring 7.5 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 224 Dassault Group 7.49 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 225 Aptiv 7.49 Ireland Automotive (producers and suppliers) 226 Iceland Foods 7.49 UK Retail 227 GrandVision 7.49 Netherlands Retail 228 Amazon 7.49 UK Retail 229 Hermes Europe 7.49 Germany Transportation and logistics 230 Die Schweizerische Post 7.49 Switzerland Transportation and logistics 231 KONE 7.48 Finland Engineering, manufacturing 232 Techniker Krankenkasse 7.48 Germany Insurance 233 Goodyear Dunlop 7.48 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 234 Nissan 7.48 Switzerland Automotive (producers and suppliers) 235 Dachser 7.48 Germany Transportation and logistics 236 TK Maxx 7.48 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 237 dm-drogerie markt 7.47 Germany Retail 238 Computacenter 7.47 UK IT, internet, software and services 239 A.T. Kearney 7.47 Germany Consulting and accounting 240 Zurich 7.47 Switzerland Insurance 241 Banque CIC 7.47 France Banking and financial services 242 Motorola Solutions 7.46 Poland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 243 Leroy Merlin 7.46 France Retail 244 Mace 7.46 UK Construction 245 Marks & Spencer 7.46 UK Retail 246 Novartis 7.46 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 247 The Body Shop 7.45 UK Retail 248 Bigpoint 7.45 Germany IT, internet, software and services 249 Keolis 7.45 France Transportation and logistics 250 OMV 7.44 Austria Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 251 New Look 7.44 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 252 Avis Budget Group 7.44 UK Travel and leisure 253 GAP 7.44 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 254 Bijou Brigitte 7.44 Germany Retail 255 Handtmann 7.44 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 256 HSBC Bank 7.44 UK Banking and financial services 257 Bain & Company 7.44 UK Consulting and accounting 258 Fleury Michon 7.44 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 259 APRR 7.44 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 260 Bureau Veritas 7.43 France Consulting and accounting 261 Siemens 7.43 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 262 Visana 7.43 Switzerland Insurance 263 Home Instead 7.43 UK Healthcare (social) 264 RELX Group 7.43 UK Media and advertising 265 Crédit Suisse 7.42 Switzerland Banking and financial services 266 Hofer 7.42 Austria Retail 267 Swiss Life 7.42 Switzerland Insurance 268 Amadeus 7.42 Spain IT, internet, software and services 269 Generali 7.41 Italy Insurance 270 Lacoste 7.41 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 271 Scout24 7.41 Germany IT, internet, software and services 272 Reed 7.41 UK Business services and supplies 273 JD Sports Fashion 7.41 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 274 Atlas Copco 7.41 Sweden Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 275 Expedia 7.4 UK Travel and leisure 276 Bershka 7.4 Spain Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 277 Airbus Group 7.4 Netherlands Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 278 Barclays Bank 7.4 UK Banking and financial services 279 Rolex 7.4 Switzerland Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 280 CYBG 7.4 UK Banking and financial services 281 Vapiano 7.4 Germany Restaurants 282 William Hill 7.39 UK Travel and leisure 283 Hilti 7.39 Liechtenstein Wholesale 284 BT Group 7.39 UK Telecommunications services, cable supplier 285 Guy Hoquet 7.39 France Business services and supplies 286 Bellway 7.39 UK Business services and supplies 287 Gestamp 7.39 Spain Automotive (producers and suppliers) 288 United Biscuits 7.39 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 289 Benteler 7.39 Austria Automotive (producers and suppliers) 290 BERGER 7.39 Germany Construction 291 Philip Morris 7.38 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 292 RAUCH 7.38 Austria Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 293 Deutsche Bank 7.37 Germany Banking and financial services 294 MAIF 7.37 France Insurance 295 Liebherr 7.37 Switzerland Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 296 Bayer 7.37 Germany Drugs and biotechnology 297 Shell 7.36 Netherlands Utilities 298 NTT Data 7.36 UK IT, internet, software and services 299 Dyson 7.36 UK Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 300 Aberdeen Standard Investments 7.35 UK Banking and financial services 301 ERGO 7.35 Germany Insurance 302 Willis Towers Watson 7.35 UK Consulting and accounting 303 Whitbread 7.35 UK Travel and leisure 304 Lactalis 7.35 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 305 KPMG 7.35 Netherlands Consulting and accounting 306 HP (Hewlett-Packard) 7.34 Switzerland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 307 ASAP 7.34 Germany Business services and supplies 308 Erste Bank 7.34 Austria Banking and financial services 309 Air Products 7.34 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 310 LVM Versicherung 7.34 Germany Insurance 311 BNP Paribas 7.34 France Banking and financial services 312 Christian Dior 7.34 France Packaged goods 313 Tenneco 7.34 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 314 AKKA Technologies 7.34 Belgium Engineering, manufacturing 315 ACURA Kliniken 7.34 Germany Healthcare (social) 316 Direct Line 7.33 UK Insurance 317 Carnival 7.33 UK Travel and leisure 318 Rolls-Royce Group 7.33 UK Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 319 John Deere 7.33 Germany Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 320 Pfizer 7.33 UK Drugs and biotechnology 321 R+V Versicherung 7.33 Germany Insurance 322 Bobst Group 7.33 Switzerland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 323 SIG 7.33 Switzerland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 324 Marriott Hotels International 7.33 Switzerland Travel and leisure 325 Privatklinikgruppe Hirslanden 7.33 Switzerland Healthcare (social) 326 Fresenius 7.32 Germany Health care equipment and services 327 Sappi 7.32 Belgium Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 328 Interspar 7.32 Austria Retail 329 Greggs 7.32 UK Restaurants 330 Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof 7.32 Germany Retail 331 B&Q 7.32 UK Retail 332 KUKA 7.32 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 333 MTR Corporation 7.32 UK Transportation and logistics 334 Europa-Park 7.32 Germany Travel and leisure 335 Spar 7.32 Netherlands Retail 336 apoBank 7.32 Germany Banking and financial services 337 Engel & Völkers 7.31 Germany Business services and supplies 338 Schweizerische Mobiliar 7.31 Switzerland Insurance 339 Alinéa 7.31 France Retail 340 Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe 7.31 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 341 Euronics 7.31 Netherlands Retail 342 Jacobs Douwe Egberts 7.31 Netherlands Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 343 Schott 7.31 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 344 Magna 7.31 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 345 Sodexo 7.31 France Business services and supplies 346 Advanced 7.3 UK IT, internet, software and services 347 Dimension Data 7.3 UK IT, internet, software and services 348 Rewe Group 7.3 Germany Retail 349 British Airways 7.3 UK Transportation and logistics 350 Lenzing 7.3 Austria Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 351 SWISS 7.29 Switzerland Transportation and logistics 352 Europcar 7.29 France Travel and leisure 353 tesa 7.29 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 354 Danske Bank 7.29 Denmark Banking and financial services 355 FirstGroup 7.28 UK Transportation and logistics 356 HeidelbergCement 7.28 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 357 trans-o-flex 7.28 Germany Transportation and logistics 358 Globus 7.28 Germany Retail 359 AXA 7.28 France Insurance 360 CTDI 7.28 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 361 Caisse des Dépôts 7.28 France Banking and financial services 362 PHOENIX group 7.28 Germany Wholesale 363 Hervis 7.27 Austria Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 364 Marti 7.27 Switzerland Construction 365 Energie Steiermark 7.27 Austria Utilities 366 SNCF 7.27 France Transportation and logistics 367 Jungheinrich 7.27 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 368 Conforama 7.26 France Retail 369 Continentale Krankenversicherung 7.26 Germany Insurance 370 Screwfix 7.26 UK Retail 371 Royal Mail 7.26 UK Transportation and logistics 372 Naval Group 7.26 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 373 Dradura 7.26 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 374 Hitachi 7.26 UK Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 375 Groupama 7.26 France Insurance 376 ZAG Personal & Perspektiven 7.26 Germany Business services and supplies 377 H&M Hennes & Mauritz 7.25 Sweden Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 378 Michelin 7.25 France Automotive (producers and suppliers) 379 Sunrise Communications 7.25 Switzerland Telecommunications services, cable supplier 380 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 7.25 UK Drugs and biotechnology 381 Jack Wolfskin 7.25 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 382 Free 7.24 France Telecommunications services, cable supplier 383 Hogan Lovells 7.24 UK Consulting and accounting 384 Kiabi 7.24 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 385 Marienhaus 7.24 Germany Healthcare (social) 386 GfK 7.24 Germany Media and advertising 387 General Electric 7.24 France Engineering, manufacturing 388 Agfa-Gevaert 7.24 Belgium IT, internet, software and services 389 Merlin Entertainments 7.24 UK Travel and leisure 390 Nestlé 7.24 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 391 CDL 7.24 UK IT, internet, software and services 392 Just Eat 7.24 UK IT, internet, software and services 393 Sana Kliniken 7.24 Germany Healthcare (social) 394 Lantmännen 7.24 Sweden Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 395 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) 7.23 UK Consulting and accounting 396 ZEISS 7.23 Germany Health care equipment and services 397 Amstein + Walthert Zürich 7.23 Switzerland Engineering, manufacturing 398 Expleo 7.23 France Engineering, manufacturing 399 Orpi 7.22 France Business services and supplies 400 Philips 7.22 Netherlands Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 401 About You 7.22 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 402 ACP 7.22 Austria IT, internet, software and services 403 British Broadcasting Corporation 7.22 UK Media and advertising 404 Sanofi 7.22 France Drugs and biotechnology 405 EDF 7.22 France Utilities 406 Vauxhall 7.22 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 407 Telegraph Media Group 7.22 UK Media and advertising 408 CGI 7.22 France Consulting and accounting 409 Channel 4 7.22 UK Media and advertising 410 AL-KO Kober 7.21 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 411 Hella 7.21 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 412 Strabag 7.21 Austria Construction 413 SAS 7.21 Spain IT, internet, software and services 414 Festo 7.21 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 415 Debenhams 7.21 UK Retail 416 AMG 7.2 Netherlands Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 417 Total 7.2 France Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 418 UPS (United Parcel Service) 7.2 Belgium Transportation and logistics 419 Halifax 7.2 UK Banking and financial services 420 Jumbo Omnichannel 7.2 Netherlands Retail 421 Alstom 7.2 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 422 Autogrill 7.2 Italy Restaurants 423 Vattenfall 7.2 Sweden Utilities 424 Oracle 7.2 UK IT, internet, software and services 425 Volvo Group 7.19 Sweden Automotive (producers and suppliers) 426 Aston Martin 7.19 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 427 Tesco 7.19 UK Retail 428 ENGIE 7.19 France Utilities 429 Aon 7.19 UK Insurance 430 Bouygues 7.19 France Construction 431 Wetherspoon 7.19 UK Restaurants 432 Easyjet 7.19 UK Transportation and logistics 433 Care UK 7.19 UK Healthcare (social) 434 Kingfisher 7.19 UK Retail 435 Groupe Mutuel 7.18 Switzerland Insurance 436 HUK-Coburg 7.18 Germany Insurance 437 Eiffage Group 7.18 France Construction 438 EY Ernst & Young 7.18 UK Consulting and accounting 439 Shire Pharmaceuticals 7.18 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 440 Publicis 7.17 France Media and advertising 441 Danone 7.17 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 442 Air France-KLM Group 7.17 France Transportation and logistics 443 Valeo 7.17 France Automotive (producers and suppliers) 444 Worldpay 7.17 UK Business services and supplies 445 Renault 7.17 France Automotive (producers and suppliers) 446 Spire Healthcare 7.17 UK Healthcare (social) 447 ALDI 7.17 Germany Retail 448 Alpla 7.17 Austria Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 449 Pelikan Group 7.17 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 450 Bertrandt 7.17 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 451 BASF 7.16 Germany Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 452 Sitel 7.16 UK Business services and supplies 453 ABB 7.16 Switzerland Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 454 Royal Bank of Scotland 7.16 UK Banking and financial services 455 Dixons Carphone 7.16 UK Retail 456 AstraZeneca 7.16 UK Drugs and biotechnology 457 Wood Group 7.16 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 458 Dunelm 7.16 UK Retail 459 Next 7.15 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 460 Haberkorn 7.15 Austria Wholesale 461 Toyota 7.15 Belgium Automotive (producers and suppliers) 462 Check24 7.15 Germany IT, internet, software and services 463 BNY Mellon 7.15 Belgium Banking and financial services 464 Sony 7.15 Netherlands Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 465 Zur Rose 7.15 Switzerland Wholesale 466 Civica 7.15 UK IT, internet, software and services 467 Pizza Express 7.15 UK Restaurants 468 Fressnapf 7.15 Germany Retail 469 Cedeo 7.14 France Wholesale 470 ING 7.14 Netherlands Banking and financial services 471 Deloitte 7.14 UK Consulting and accounting 472 AccorHotels 7.14 France Travel and leisure 473 Hartlauer 7.14 Austria Retail 474 TechnipFMC 7.14 UK Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 475 Safran Group 7.13 France Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 476 Miba 7.13 Austria Automotive (producers and suppliers) 477 abellio 7.13 Netherlands Transportation and logistics 478 Quickmail 7.12 Switzerland IT, internet, software and services 479 Danfoss 7.12 Denmark Engineering, manufacturing 480 DPD 7.12 France Transportation and logistics 481 Redrow 7.12 UK Construction 482 Tchibo 7.11 Germany Retail 483 Enedis 7.11 France Utilities 484 Trumpf 7.11 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 485 Deutsche Bahn 7.11 Germany Transportation and logistics 486 Radisson 7.1 Belgium Travel and leisure 487 Gegenbauer 7.1 Germany Business services and supplies 488 XPO Logistics 7.1 France Transportation and logistics 489 Flunch 7.1 France Restaurants 490 Groupe Carrefour 7.1 France Retail 491 Webhelp 7.09 France Business services and supplies 492 Savencia Fromage & Dairy 7.09 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 493 Boulanger 7.09 France Retail 494 Red Bull 7.09 Austria Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 495 Voestalpine 7.09 Austria Automotive (producers and suppliers) 496 Castorama 7.09 France Retail 497 Stagecoach Group 7.09 UK Transportation and logistics 498 Virgin Group 7.09 UK Telecommunications services, cable supplier 499 Home Bargains 7.08 UK Retail 500 Landi 7.08 Switzerland Retail 501 Auchan 7.08 France Retail 502 Lonza 7.08 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 503 British American Tobacco 7.08 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 504 Concentrix 7.08 UK Business services and supplies 505 Morgan Stanley 7.07 UK Banking and financial services 506 Lidl 7.07 Germany Retail 507 RTL Group 7.07 Luxembourg Media and advertising 508 Clarks 7.07 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 509 Linde Material Handling 7.07 Germany Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 510 LV= (Liverpool Victoria) 7.07 UK Insurance 511 McDonald's 7.07 UK Restaurants 512 Cargill International 7.07 Belgium Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 513 Swisscom 7.07 Switzerland Telecommunications services, cable supplier 514 MAG (Manchester Airport Group) 7.07 UK Transportation and logistics 515 3B Dienstleistungen 7.06 Germany Business services and supplies 516 Arup 7.06 UK Consulting and accounting 517 Zara 7.06 Spain Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 518 Hays 7.06 UK Business services and supplies 519 MAN 7.06 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 520 Continental 7.06 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 521 Olympus 7.06 Germany Health care equipment and services 522 McColl's 7.06 UK Retail 523 Andritz 7.05 Austria Engineering, manufacturing 524 AOK 7.05 Germany Insurance 525 Banque Populaire 7.05 France Banking and financial services 526 Caisse d'Epargne 7.05 France Banking and financial services 527 Hyatt Hotels Corporation 7.05 UK Travel and leisure 528 Topshop Topman 7.04 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 529 Schaeffler-Gruppe 7.04 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 530 BAE Systems 7.04 UK Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 531 Primark 7.04 UK Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 532 Swietelsky 7.04 Austria Construction 533 SV Group 7.03 Switzerland Travel and leisure 534 Hager Group 7.03 Germany Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 535 Hermès 7.03 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 536 Faurecia 7.03 France Automotive (producers and suppliers) 537 Halfords 7.03 UK Retail 538 UNIQA 7.02 Austria Insurance 539 Swiss Prime Site 7.02 Switzerland Business services and supplies 540 Electrolux 7.02 Sweden Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 541 UBS 7.02 Switzerland Banking and financial services 542 Sage 7.02 UK IT, internet, software and services 543 Jacobs Engineering 7.02 UK Engineering, manufacturing 544 Bovis Homes Group 7.02 UK Construction 545 A.T.U 7.02 Germany Business services and supplies 546 Rentokil Initial 7.01 UK Business services and supplies 547 Dehner 7.01 Germany Retail 548 Matalan 7.01 UK Retail 549 SMS Group 7 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 550 Crédit Mutuel 7 France Banking and financial services 551 Arriva 7 UK Transportation and logistics 552 Wilko 7 UK Retail 553 SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy) 7 UK Utilities 554 LKW Walter 7 Austria Transportation and logistics 555 AD Industrie 6.99 France Engineering, manufacturing 556 DEKRA 6.99 Germany Consulting and accounting 557 Capgemini 6.99 France Consulting and accounting 558 QVC 6.99 UK Retail 559 Monoprix 6.99 France Retail 560 Pizza Hut 6.99 UK Restaurants 561 Coca-Cola 6.99 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 562 Deutsche Post 6.99 Germany Transportation and logistics 563 Groupe Matmut 6.99 France Insurance 564 ERIKS 6.98 Netherlands Engineering, manufacturing 565 Raiffeisen Bank 6.98 Austria Banking and financial services 566 adidas 6.98 Germany Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 567 Borealis 6.98 Austria Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 568 Deutz 6.98 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 569 Covéa Group 6.97 France Insurance 570 Galenica 6.97 Switzerland Retail 571 B&M Retail 6.97 UK Retail 572 Dallmayr 6.97 Germany Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 573 Symantec 6.97 UK IT, internet, software and services 574 AG2R La Mondiale 6.97 France Insurance 575 AGRAVIS Raiffeisen 6.97 Germany Utilities 576 Barratt Developments 6.97 UK Construction 577 ADP 6.96 France Business services and supplies 578 Bentley 6.96 UK Automotive (producers and suppliers) 579 TF1 Group 6.96 France Media and advertising 580 Voith 6.96 Germany Engineering, manufacturing 581 Frankfurter Sparkasse 6.95 Germany Banking and financial services 582 Greene King 6.95 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 583 Hagebau 6.95 Germany Retail 584 AVEVA Group 6.95 UK IT, internet, software and services 585 News UK 6.95 UK Media and advertising 586 Experian 6.95 Ireland IT, internet, software and services 587 Honeywell 6.95 Belgium Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 588 Rhön-Klinikum 6.95 Germany Healthcare (social) 589 Octapharma 6.95 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 590 GC-Gruppe 6.95 Germany Wholesale 591 Helvetia 6.94 Switzerland Insurance 592 Boeing 6.94 UK Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 593 La Poste 6.94 France Transportation and logistics 594 Eurofins 6.93 Luxembourg Drugs and biotechnology 595 Porsche 6.93 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 596 Kapsch 6.93 Austria Transportation and logistics 597 Orano 6.93 France Utilities 598 Manpower 6.93 France Business services and supplies 599 Pöttinger 6.92 Austria Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 600 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg 6.92 Germany Banking and financial services 601 The Swatch Group 6.92 Switzerland Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 602 Wavin 6.92 Netherlands Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 603 Boots 6.92 UK Retail 604 GRDF 6.92 France Utilities 605 Handelsbanken 6.92 Sweden Banking and financial services 606 Eni 6.92 Italy Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 607 Société Générale 6.91 France Banking and financial services 608 Vinci Group 6.91 France Construction 609 Velux 6.91 Denmark Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 610 BearingPoint 6.91 Netherlands Consulting and accounting 611 GLS 6.9 Netherlands Transportation and logistics 612 The Range 6.9 UK Retail 613 United Internet 6.9 Germany IT, internet, software and services 614 Aareal Bank 6.9 Germany Banking and financial services 615 Cap Santé 6.9 France Healthcare (social) 616 Bilfinger 6.9 Germany Construction 617 Clientis Group 6.9 Switzerland Banking and financial services 618 Saint-Gobain 6.9 France Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 619 Cummins 6.89 UK Engineering, manufacturing 620 KTM 6.89 Austria Automotive (producers and suppliers) 621 Kaefer 6.89 Germany Construction 622 Schön Klinik 6.89 Germany Healthcare (social) 623 Malakoff Médéric Humanis 6.89 France Insurance 624 Maritim Hotelgesellschaft 6.89 Germany Travel and leisure 625 Amey 6.88 UK Consulting and accounting 626 Grant Thornton 6.88 UK Consulting and accounting 627 Alliance Healthcare 6.88 Germany Wholesale 628 tegut… 6.87 Germany Retail 629 Unitymedia 6.87 Germany Telecommunications services, cable supplier 630 Frutiger 6.87 Switzerland Construction 631 London North Eastern Railway 6.87 UK Transportation and logistics 632 Hamburger Sparkasse 6.87 Germany Banking and financial services 633 France Télévisions 6.86 France Media and advertising 634 Emil Frey 6.86 Switzerland Automotive (producers and suppliers) 635 Le Duff Group 6.86 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 636 GRAWE (Grazer Wechselseitige) 6.86 Austria Insurance 637 Knorr-Bremse 6.86 Germany Automotive (producers and suppliers) 638 Ramsay Health Care 6.85 France Healthcare (social) 639 Mercer 6.85 UK Consulting and accounting 640 Intersport 6.85 Switzerland Clothing and accessories, sports equipment** 641 Poundland 6.85 UK Retail 642 NCC 6.84 Sweden Construction 643 Office Depot 6.84 Netherlands Wholesale 644 Dänisches Bettenlager 6.83 Germany Retail 645 Mpreis 6.83 Austria Retail 646 Candia 6.83 France Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 647 Adecco 6.83 Switzerland Business services and supplies 648 Müller 6.83 Germany Retail 649 Avon 6.82 UK Packaged goods 650 Goldman Sachs 6.82 UK Banking and financial services 651 Leonardo 6.82 Italy Automotive (producers and suppliers) 652 MediClin 6.82 Germany Healthcare (social) 653 CBRE 6.82 UK Business services and supplies 654 arvato 6.82 Germany Business services and supplies 655 Galliford Try 6.82 UK Construction 656 Douglas 6.82 Germany Retail 657 Asklepios Kliniken 6.82 Germany Healthcare (social) 658 Bühler 6.82 Switzerland Engineering, manufacturing 659 Bolloré Logistics 6.81 France Transportation and logistics 660 AGCO 6.81 Switzerland Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 661 MACIF 6.81 France Insurance 662 Baxters 6.81 UK Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 663 Valora Gruppe 6.81 Switzerland Retail 664 Canon 6.8 UK Semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering, hardware 665 Otis 6.8 France Engineering, manufacturing 666 ExxonMobil 6.8 Belgium Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 667 Osborne Clarke 6.8 UK Business services and supplies 668 ALUKÖNIGSTAHL 6.8 Austria Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 669 BDO 6.8 Belgium Consulting and accounting 670 Kötter Services 6.8 Germany Business services and supplies 671 Dow 6.8 Switzerland Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 672 Casino Group 6.79 France Retail 673 Caterpillar 6.79 UK Aerospace, defence, manufacture of transport equipment 674 Donau Chemie 6.79 Austria Oil and gas operations, mining, and chemicals 675 Agrana 6.79 Austria Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 676 Estée Lauder 6.77 France Packaged goods 677 Oerlikon 6.77 Switzerland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 678 Fraunhofer 6.77 Germany Consulting and accounting 679 Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.77 Switzerland Drugs and biotechnology 680 PayPal 6.76 Luxembourg Banking and financial services 681 Kuehne + Nagel 6.76 Switzerland Transportation and logistics 682 AMAG Group 6.75 Switzerland Wholesale 683 Biotronik 6.75 Germany Health care equipment and services 684 Babcock International 6.75 UK Engineering, manufacturing 685 Atkins 6.75 UK Engineering, manufacturing 686 DS Smith 6.74 UK Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 687 OVH 6.74 France IT, internet, software and services 688 Pepsico 6.73 Switzerland Food, soft beverages, alcohol and tobacco 689 Berlitz 6.73 Germany Business services and supplies 690 Crit Travail Temporaire 6.73 France Business services and supplies 691 DSM 6.73 Netherlands Drugs and biotechnology 692 Standard Life 6.73 UK Banking and financial services 693 adesso 6.73 Germany IT, internet, software and services 694 Balfour Beatty 6.73 UK Construction 695 Bechtle 6.72 Germany IT, internet, software and services 696 WPP 6.7 UK Media and advertising 697 SNT 6.7 Germany Business services and supplies 698 Bauer Media Group 6.69 Germany Media and advertising 699 Card Factory 6.69 UK Retail 700 Camaïeu 6.69 France Clothing and accessories, sports equipment**

Footnotes * (European) Headquarters: managerial centre of the company, either for its global operations or for Europe. In most cases, headquarters corresponds with the registered main legal address of the company, yet this is not necessarily the case. Ikea, for example, has its legal head office in the Netherlands but many of the administrative functions remain in Sweden where the company was founded. ** manufacturing and retail

Methodology

The Diversity Leaders 2020 have been identified in an independent survey of more than 80,000 employees across the countries and sectors covered. In addition, Statista sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts. A call to evaluate employers was published on FT.com, enabling FT readers to share their views. All respondents were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries.

To avoid any perceived conflict of interest, the Financial Times and Statista were excluded from the list of companies eligible to be ranked.

The survey was conducted using online access panels, consisting of representative samples of the workforce in each of the 10 countries (even if companies’ headquarters are shown in the list to be elsewhere).

Without being told the purpose of the exercise, participants were asked which company or institution they worked for. Survey participants were first asked to what extent they thought their employer promoted diversity on a scale from zero to 10. In subsequent questions, employees were prompted to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured by the use of a five-point so-called Likert scale. The surveys took an average of 6-9 minutes to complete in field research conducted between April and August 2019.

To reflect the opinions of under-represented groups, the evaluations of women, the elderly, and the ethnically diverse were weighted significantly higher than others’ views.

The 700 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of Diversity Leaders, which we envisage as an annual exercise. We know some will question the methodology chosen for this ambitious first ranking.

Our aim remains to encourage best practice in building workplaces that are genuinely diverse and inclusive. We look forward to your constructive feedback.

leyla.boulton@ft.com