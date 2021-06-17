This listing of Europe’s leading patent law firms is based on recommendations by clients and peers, as compiled by the FT’s research partner Statista.

A total of 168 recommended firms offering the services of patent attorneys feature in the overall list, sorted in alphabetical order in the main table below (click on the main table to also sort by country).

Firms that were especially recommended for their services in six areas of industrial expertise have been included in sector lists. They were ranked in three classes: gold (very frequently recommended), silver (frequently recommended) and bronze (recommended). To view these firms, see sectoral tables below the main listing.

Sectors Biotechnology & Food Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals Electrical Engineering IT & Software Materials & Nanotechnology Mechanical Engineering

Also, we finally present below an extra table of top firms ranked by the number of their awards and also provide a breakdown of the numbers of leading patent law firms by country.

For a methodology of how the tables were compiled, see foot of tables.

Europe’s leading patent law firms Patent Law Firm Country of Origin 2K Patent Germany 2SPL Germany AA Thornton United Kingdom Abel + Imray United Kingdom abello IP France ABG Spain Abitz Germany AD France aera Denmark Allen & Overy United Kingdom Andrejewski Honke Germany AOMB Netherlands Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Arnold & Siedsma Netherlands AWA Sweden Balder Spain Bandpay & Greuter France Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Barker Brettell United Kingdom Barzanò & Zanardo Italy Beau de Loménie France Beck Greener United Kingdom Becker & Associés France Berggren Finland Betten & Resch Germany Bird & Bird United Kingdom Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Brann Sweden Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany Breuer Friedrich Hahner Germany Brevalex France Brinkhof Netherlands Bristows United Kingdom Bryers United Kingdom Bugnion Italy Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Casalonga France CMS United Kingdom Cohausz & Florack Germany COPA Copenhagen Patents Denmark D Young & Co United Kingdom De Clercq & Partners Belgium De Vries & Metman Netherlands Dehns United Kingdom df-mp Germany Diehl & Partner Germany dompatent Germany Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany DREISS Patentanwälte Germany E. Blum & Co Switzerland EIP United Kingdom Eisenführ Speiser Germany Elkington + Fife United Kingdom Elzaburu Spain Freischem & Partner Germany Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer United Kingdom Germain Maureau France Gevers Belgium GJE United Kingdom Glawe Delfs Moll Germany GLP Italy Gramm, Lins & Partner Germany Greaves Brewster United Kingdom Grünecker Germany Guardian IP Consulting Denmark Gulde & Partner Germany H&A Spain Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Hansepatent Germany Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Hauck Patent- und Rechtsanwälte Germany Hepp Wenger Ryffel Switzerland Herzog IP Germany HGF United Kingdom Hoefer & Partner Germany Hoffmann Eitle Germany Hogan Lovells United Kingdom HØIBERG Denmark Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands HS&P Germany Icosa France IK-IP United Kingdom Inspicos Denmark Ipside France Ipsilon France Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Isler & Pedrazzini Switzerland J A Kemp United Kingdom Jacobacci & Partners Italy Kehl, Ascherl, Liebhoff & Ettmayr Germany Keil & Schaafhausen Germany Keller Schneider Switzerland Keltie United Kingdom Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Kroher Strobel Germany Kuhnen & Wacker (K&W) Germany Kutzenberger, Wolff & Partner Germany Lavoix France Lederer & Keller Germany LLR France Lorenz Seidler Gossel Germany Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Maiwald Germany Manitz Finsterwald Germany Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Maucher Jenkins United Kingdom Meissner Bolte Germany MERH IP - Matias Erny Reichl Hoffmann Germany Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Michalski · Hüttermann & Partner Germany Mitscherlich Germany Modiano & Partners Italy Müller Schupfner & Partner Germany Müller-Boré & Partner Germany Murgitroyd United Kingdom NLO Netherlands Onsagers Norway Patentree Portugal Patentship Germany Pateris Germany Plasseraud IP France Plougmann Vingtoft Denmark Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Powell Gilbert United Kingdom Prinz & Partner Germany Prüfer & Partner Germany Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Regimbeau France Reitstötter Kinzebach Germany Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Samson & Partner Germany Santarelli France SBMP Switzerland Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom Slingsby Partners United Kingdom Società Italiana Brevetti (SIB) Italy SSM Germany Stolmár & Partner Germany Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Studio Torta Italy TBK Germany Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany UDL United Kingdom Uexküll & Stolberg Germany V.O. - Patents & Trademarks Netherlands Valea Sweden Venner Shipley United Kingdom Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany Vossius Germany Vriesendorp & Gaade Netherlands Wallinger Ricker Schlotter Tostmann Germany Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Westphal Mussgnug & Partner Germany Wilson Gunn United Kingdom Withers & Rogers United Kingdom WitteWeller Germany WTS Patent Attorneys - Witek, Śnieżko & Partners Poland Wuesthoff & Wuesthoff Germany Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Zacco Denmark ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Zimmermann & Partner Germany ZSP Germany

Biotechnology & Food Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating ABG Spain Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Gold D Young & Co United Kingdom Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold J A Kemp United Kingdom Gold Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Gold Patentree Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Vossius Germany Gold Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Silver CMS United Kingdom Silver De Clercq & Partners Belgium Silver df-mp Germany Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver AOMB Netherlands Bronze AWA Sweden Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Bronze Becker & Associés France Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Bronze Elkington + Fife United Kingdom Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze Greaves Brewster United Kingdom Bronze Grünecker Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Bronze HGF United Kingdom Bronze HØIBERG Denmark Bronze Icosa France Bronze Inspicos Denmark Bronze Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Bronze Jacobacci & Partners Italy Bronze Keltie United Kingdom Bronze König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Bronze Maiwald Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Pateris Germany Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Bronze Regimbeau France Bronze Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zacco Denmark Bronze ZSP Germany Bronze

Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating ABG Spain Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Gold Maiwald Germany Gold Patentree Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Gold Vossius Germany Gold AWA Sweden Silver Bird & Bird United Kingdom Silver CMS United Kingdom Silver D Young & Co United Kingdom Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom Silver König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Silver Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Silver NLO Netherlands Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver aera Denmark Bronze AOMB Netherlands Bronze Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Brinkhof Netherlands Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze COPA Copenhagen Patents Denmark Bronze De Clercq & Partners Belgium Bronze Dehns United Kingdom Bronze df-mp Germany Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany Bronze Elkington + Fife United Kingdom Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze GLP Italy Bronze Greaves Brewster United Kingdom Bronze Grünecker Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze HGF United Kingdom Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze Inspicos Denmark Bronze Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Bronze Keltie United Kingdom Bronze Lederer & Keller Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Regimbeau France Bronze Santarelli France Bronze SBMP Switzerland Bronze Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany Bronze Uexküll & Stolberg Germany Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom Bronze Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zacco Denmark Bronze ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Bronze ZSP Germany Bronze

Electrical Engineering Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating 2SPL Germany Gold Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Grünecker Germany Gold Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold Patentree Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Samson & Partner Germany Gold ABG Spain Silver AWA Sweden Silver Balder Spain Silver Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Silver Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Silver df-mp Germany Silver Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Silver Guardian IP Consulting Denmark Silver Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Silver Meissner Bolte Germany Silver Plasseraud IP France Silver Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Silver Studio Torta Italy Silver Venner Shipley United Kingdom Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver Zacco Denmark Silver Zimmermann & Partner Germany Silver AOMB Netherlands Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze Beau de Loménie France Bronze Bryers United Kingdom Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze Dehns United Kingdom Bronze Diehl & Partner Germany Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze GLP Italy Bronze Gulde & Partner Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze HGF United Kingdom Bronze Hoefer & Partner Germany Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze Inspicos Denmark Bronze J A Kemp United Kingdom Bronze Keltie United Kingdom Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Lavoix France Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Bronze Manitz Finsterwald Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze MERH IP - Matias Erny Reichl Hoffmann Germany Bronze Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Bronze Michalski · Hüttermann & Partner Germany Bronze Müller-Boré & Partner Germany Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Prüfer & Partner Germany Bronze Slingsby Partners United Kingdom Bronze Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Bronze Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany Bronze Vossius Germany Bronze Westphal Mussgnug & Partner Germany Bronze WitteWeller Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Bronze

IT & Software Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Gold Patentree Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold 2SPL Germany Silver ABG Spain Silver AWA Sweden Silver Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Silver df-mp Germany Silver Plasseraud IP France Silver Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver 2K Patent Germany Bronze AOMB Netherlands Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze De Vries & Metman Netherlands Bronze Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Lavoix France Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze Müller-Boré & Partner Germany Bronze Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Bronze Regimbeau France Bronze Samson & Partner Germany Bronze Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom Bronze Studio Torta Italy Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zacco Denmark Bronze

Materials & Nanotechnology Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Patentree Portugal Gold ABG Spain Silver Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Silver Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Silver AOMB Netherlands Bronze AWA Sweden Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Hoffmann Eitle Germany Bronze J A Kemp United Kingdom Bronze Keltie United Kingdom Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Maiwald Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Studio Torta Italy Bronze Vossius Germany Bronze Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze

Mechanical Engineering Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold Grünecker Germany Gold Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Meissner Bolte Germany Gold Patentree Portugal Gold Plasseraud IP France Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Gold ABG Spain Silver AWA Sweden Silver Balder Spain Silver Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Silver Eisenführ Speiser Germany Silver Germain Maureau France Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Silver HGF United Kingdom Silver Inspicos Denmark Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Silver Lavoix France Silver Lorenz Seidler Gossel Germany Silver Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Silver Prinz & Partner Germany Silver Prüfer & Partner Germany Silver Regimbeau France Silver Studio Torta Italy Silver Zacco Denmark Silver 2SPL Germany Bronze Abel + Imray United Kingdom Bronze AOMB Netherlands Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Bryers United Kingdom Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze Dehns United Kingdom Bronze Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Bronze DREISS Patentanwälte Germany Bronze GLP Italy Bronze Gramm, Lins & Partner Germany Bronze Guardian IP Consulting Denmark Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Hauck Patent- und Rechtsanwälte Germany Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze HS&P Germany Bronze Jacobacci & Partners Italy Bronze Keil & Schaafhausen Germany Bronze Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Bronze Kroher Strobel Germany Bronze Maiwald Germany Bronze Manitz Finsterwald Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Bronze Mitscherlich Germany Bronze Müller-Boré & Partner Germany Bronze NLO Netherlands Bronze Samson & Partner Germany Bronze Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Bronze Valea Sweden Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom Bronze Vossius Germany Bronze Wallinger Ricker Schlotter Tostmann Germany Bronze Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany Bronze

Number of awards per country of origin Country of Origin Number of Awards Belgium 2 Denmark 7 Finland 1 France 16 Germany 65 Italy 8 Netherlands 8 Norway 2 Poland 1 Portugal 1 Spain 5 Sweden 5 Switzerland 5 United Kingdom 42

Top Firms by Medals Name of Law Firm Total Awards Gold Silver Bronze EIP 6 6 0 0 GJE 6 6 0 0 Patentree 6 6 0 0 Potter Clarkson 6 5 1 0 Hoffmann Eitle 6 5 0 1 Haseltine Lake Kempner 6 4 1 1 ABG 6 2 4 0 Keltie 6 2 0 4 Withers & Rogers 6 1 4 1 Kilburn & Strode 6 1 2 3 Plasseraud IP 6 1 2 3 AWA 6 0 4 2 Boehmert & Boehmert 6 0 2 4 Germain Maureau 6 0 1 5 Håmsø Patentbyrå 6 0 1 5 AOMB 6 0 0 6 Wynne-Jones IP 6 0 0 6 Bardehle Pagenberg 5 3 0 2 Carpmaels & Ransford 5 2 0 3 Vossius 5 2 0 3 J A Kemp 5 1 2 2 Mewburn Ellis 5 1 1 3 Balder 5 0 2 3 Zacco 5 0 2 3 Prinz & Partner 5 0 1 4 H&A 5 0 0 5 Marks & Clerk 5 0 0 5