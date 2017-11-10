Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Capita, the troubled outsourcer, will stump up as much as £66m in compensation to investors in a fund that collapsed in the wake of the financial crisis, closing one chapter in a long-running saga involving £118m of losses.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it was censuring Capita Financial Managers, a former unit of the outsourcer, over its handling of the so-called Connaught Income Fund Series 1.

CFM, which operated the fund until September 2009, would have been fined £10.5m, but the FCA said as CFM and Capita agreed to the compensation scheme it would impose a public rebuke instead.

Capita is ultimately funding the £66m, which will go first to the FCA to distribute to Connaught investors in a scheme overseen by Duff & Phelps. Capita no longer owns CFM, after selling it to Link Group earlier this month.

The compensation plan aims to put investors back on the same footing they would have been on had they never invested in Connaught, an unregulated collective investment scheme that went into liquidation in 2012. About £22m has already been paid out by the liquidators and the financial ombudsman.

The outsourcer already provisioned £37m for an FCA penalty in its half-year results, and will go on to provision an additional £29m. It said in a statement that CFM had fully co-operated with the FCA, and that Capita “is expecting to make redress payments to the fund’s investors via the FCA and their agents during the first quarter of 2018”.

The collapse of Connaught has been a long-running scandal, not least for the regulator itself. The FCA’s predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, stands accused of being slow to react to whistleblower warnings that there was a hole in the accounts of Tiuta Group, in which the Connaught fund invested. The regulator took approximately 19 months to report suspicions of fraud at Tiuta to the City of London police.

An independent review into the FSA’s response will kick off once the FCA has completed all its Connaught-related inquiries. It is still investigating Blue Gate Capital, the operator of the fund after CFM.

Connaught launched in March 2008 at the onset of the financial crisis. Originally dubbed the Guaranteed Low Risk Income Fund, it provided bridging finance to commercial operators in the UK property market.

The FCA found that CFM did not do proper due diligence when it became the fund’s operator, and then did not properly oversee it. CFM failed to communicate to investors in a fair way that was not misleading, the FCA said. It then failed to tell Blue Gate about issues that had already emerged.

The fund’s liquidators previously sued CFM and Blue Gate. Capita paid £18.5m last year to settle, which also went to investors.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.