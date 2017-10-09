This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The trade in diamonds has been as rough as the uncut gems of late. Polished stones prices have fallen to near decade lows. In all this bearishness, London-listed Petra Diamonds attempted to expand its South African mines and fell behind schedule. On Monday, it said it might breach one of its debt covenants. The depressed shares fell another 4 per cent, pricing in equity issues to bolster the balance sheet. That looks unnecessary.

For one thing, relief for diamonds is ahead. Almost half the world market is controlled by Russia’s Alrosa and De Beers of South Africa. In recent times the big two have worried little about their downstream customers, the cutters and polishers. A fall of almost one-fifth in rough diamond prices over three years has changed their outlook. In the past year both have aimed to restrain supply when demand is low.

Efforts to reduce supply had been confounded by weakening appetite. A sixth of global diamond jewellery demand comes from sluggish China and from India, where sales fell 13 per cent in dollar terms last year. On the other hand, business in the US and Japan, together more than three times the size of the other two, jumped last year.

And Petra could finally have some good news, too. True, its Williamson mine in Tanzania was hit when the government introduced export restrictions. That grabbed headlines, but Petra relies on its South African operations for almost all of its output. Delayed upgrades to mines Finsch and better-known Cullinan should be completed in the coming year. Higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, should follow to avoid breaching covenants requiring net debt of below four times its ebitda by year end.

The risk of missing this target is why Petra trades below its book value. Yet, South African lenders are unlikely to want to take over Petra’s mines, or prematurely declare these loans as non-performing. Time for investors to take the rough with smooth.

