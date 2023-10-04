We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest North American prime property news every morning.

Lakeside house, Flathead County, $9.899mn

Where On a private point on Whitefish Lake in Flathead County, north-west Montana. It’s about half an hour by car to Glacier Park airport, which flies to hubs such as Seattle, Chicago and Denver.

What A three-bedroom, three-bathroom lakefront home built in 1956, featuring a spacious deck with lake views, an open-plan living and dining area with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace, and a detached garage and carport.

Why Whitefish Lake is a popular destination for fishing, boating and watersports, and this property has more than 270ft of lake frontage and a private dock.

Who Engel & Völkers Whitefish

© Ryan Day Thompson

House, Big Sky, $31mn

Where In the year-round resort of Big Sky, in the Rocky Mountains of southern Montana.

What A five-bedroom log main house and a three-bedroom guest apartment, with a total of about 8,220 sq ft of interior living space and 491 acres of land. Recreational features include a playroom, mud room and gym area.

Why A log deck spans the length of the main house and has wide views of the surrounding landscape, with Lone Mountain to the west and the Spanish Peaks to the north.

Who Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

House, Condon, $3.85mn

Where A 10-minute drive from the town of Condon in the Seeley Swan Valley, Missoula County.

What A 6,236 sq ft, four-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house built with Douglas fir logs, on 87 acres. The secluded property features fireplaces, underfloor heating and views of the surrounding wilderness.

Why The Seeley Swan Valley, between the Swan and Mission mountain ranges, has biking and hiking in summer and cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in winter.

Who Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

House, Kila, $1.295mn

Where In north-west Montana, 60 miles south of the Canadian border and about a half-hour drive from Flathead Lake, one of the largest natural freshwater lakes in the western US. Glacier Park airport is also a half-hour drive away.

What A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 2,586 sq ft of living space. Built in 2008, it is surrounded by mature trees.

Why As well as the main house, there is a two-storey detached building with a large insulated workshop, lean-to and a space that could be used as additional accommodation.

Who Luxury Portfolio / Windermere Real Estate — Mountain West

© Sara Reederduff VHT Studios

House, Flathead County, $8.5mn

Where In the resort town of Whitefish, a 10-minute drive east of Whitefish Lake. It’s a half-hour drive to Glacier Park airport.

What A 9,813 sq ft house built in 2001 with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wet bar, wine room and home cinema. The interior also features vaulted and wood-beamed ceilings, double-height windows and several fireplaces.

Why The property is on nearly 3 acres of land, with a creek and two natural springs. Its elevated position offers views of Whitefish Lake and the house has various balconies and outdoor seating areas.

Who Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

