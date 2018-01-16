FT Best of FT Weekend long reads Read how AI rewrote the rules of chess; crowdfunding for healthcare and much more Techmate: How AI rewrote the rules of chess Does the human-like strategy of Google’s AlphaZero represent the dawn of flexible computers? Friday, 12 January, 2018 Why are so many Americans crowdfunding their healthcare? Online donation sites are booming as patients with little or no health insurance turn to strangers to help pay medical costs Thursday, 11 January, 2018 Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio: ‘I have an affinity for mistakes’ The hedge fund financier on rising income inequality and why politics trumps economics in 2018 Friday, 12 January, 2018 Andreas Gursky: ‘The perfect image is not something that can be taught’ The artist behind the world’s most expensive photograph gives a rare interview to Liz Jobey ahead of a retrospective at London’s Hayward Gallery Friday, 12 January, 2018 Which are the best cities for children? Open spaces and a short commute create a desirable environment for all ages Wednesday, 10 January, 2018 Fire, fury and the real trouble with Trump The discord revealed in Michael Wolff’s exposé is all too plausible. Yet behind it is a story that should worry us much more Friday, 12 January, 2018