FT Best of

FT Weekend long reads

Read how AI rewrote the rules of chess; crowdfunding for healthcare and much more
Techmate: How AI rewrote the rules of chess

Does the human-like strategy of Google’s AlphaZero represent the dawn of flexible computers?

Why are so many Americans crowdfunding their healthcare?

Online donation sites are booming as patients with little or no health insurance turn to strangers to help pay medical costs

Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio: ‘I have an affinity for mistakes’

The hedge fund financier on rising income inequality and why politics trumps economics in 2018

Andreas Gursky: ‘The perfect image is not something that can be taught’

The artist behind the world’s most expensive photograph gives a rare interview to Liz Jobey ahead of a retrospective at London’s Hayward Gallery

Which are the best cities for children?

Open spaces and a short commute create a desirable environment for all ages

Fire, fury and the real trouble with Trump

The discord revealed in Michael Wolff’s exposé is all too plausible. Yet behind it is a story that should worry us much more