The property market received a huge boost from the UK chancellor last week, with an eight-month stamp duty holiday galvanising buyers and sellers into action.

But what will be the longer-term impact of this, and other measures in last Wednesday’s summer statement, that are designed to help the UK economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus?

For the FT’s next live Business Clinic, political correspondent Jim Pickard will be joining personal finance editor Claer Barrett to discuss how the business world has reacted to Rishi Sunak’s package of stimulus measures.

Estate agents are already reporting higher levels of activity following the stamp duty cut, which will also benefit buy-to-let landlords.

We also want to hear what readers think about the effectiveness of measures including the £1,000 “furlough bonus” for businesses who retain workers beyond January next year, and plans to reward businesses who create apprenticeships and trainee positions for younger workers.

If you run a pub, restaurant or hotel, we are very keen to hear your take on measures to boost the hospitality sector, including the temporary VAT cut and “Eat out to help out” initiative.

Will these measures make a material impact to your business - or are you concerned that not enough is being done to provide support?

To ask a question or raise a point for discussion, just leave a comment below the article.