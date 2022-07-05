Ian Nepomniachtchi, who only last December was crushed 7.5-3.5 in his 2021 world title challenge to Magnus Carlsen, has earned another try by winning the just completed Candidates in Madrid by a two-point margin. The Russian, playing under a neutral Fide flag, was unbeaten with 9.5/14 and led from start to finish. Only Vasily Smyslov and Boris Spassky have previously won two Candidates in a row.

Now, though, chess faces the prospect of a schism. Carlsen, 31, has stated that he is “unlikely” to defend his crown against a player from his own generation. Nepomniachtchi is 31, and China’s Ding Liren, the Madrid runner-up, is 29. Under the rules, this pair will meet for the title if Carlsen abdicates.

On Sunday Carlsen flew to Madrid for a 40-minute meeting with the Fide president, Arkady Dvorkovich, and the Fide director general, Emil Sutovsky. There were no statements, but informed sources said that Carlsen wants the world championship format to switch to a mixture of classical, rapid and blitz games.

It seems highly improbable that Fide will agree to major changes before the start of the next qualifying cycle, while for Nepomniachtchi it is a no-brainer. The Muscovite would be a heavy underdog in a match with fast games where Carlsen is much more experienced, whereas he would be a strong favourite against Ding. When they met in the opening round in Madrid, the Chinese grandmaster was overwhelmed.

Sutovsky tweeted: “We (Fide) don’t believe that a world champion can just say, “it will be this way, else I don’t play”. He added: “July 20, International Chess Day, is about the time we will have a decision”.

This developing saga could have a long way to run. Finding a sponsor in a deteriorating economic climate for a €2m match between a Russian and a reluctant champion may be problematic. It could all yet end up as a low-key Russia v China encounter, like the 2020 world women’s championship that took place in Shanghai and Vladivostok.

Puzzle 2476

White mates in three moves, with just a single line of play. It looks trivial, but many obvious tries lead to a stalemate draw.

