After Mauricio Macri came to power in 2015, international investors poured money into Argentina's hundred-year bond with the hopes that the centre-right leader would stabilise the economy after years of disarray. But less than three years later, the president is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund, in what some fear could be the the first major sign of the end of the global economic boom. With the FT's Gillian Tett, John Authers and John Paul Rathbone. News review clips: CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera English, Reuters. 

