This week we discuss the chaotic events surrounding the botched reform of the parliamentary standards committee. We look at why No 10 was so eager to save disgraced MP Owen Paterson and where the row goes next.

Political editor George Parker, political commentator Robert Shrimsley and political correspondent Laura Hughes will explain all.

And we look back at the first week of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where more than 120 world leaders gathered to make headway on climate change. Breakthroughs were made on cash and deforestation, but there was scant progress on coal.

Our environment correspondent Leslie Hook and chief political correspondent Jim Pickard take us behind the scenes.





