Eurosceptic Conservative MPs have warned they will seek to “end the government” if Theresa May delays the UK’s departure from the EU, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on proposals to try to avert a no-deal Brexit.

Members of the European Research Group of Tory MPs said that should Britain’s exit be pushed back, they will no longer vote for government legislation — in a move that could paralyse the prime minister’s administration.

ERG members fear that MPs could next Wednesday back a proposal by former Labour minister Yvette Cooper to stop a no-deal Brexit by extending Article 50, the EU process under which the UK is meant to leave the bloc on March 29.

Ms Cooper’s chances of success on February 27 have increased because some Europhile ministers are willing to support her amendment. Should Ms Cooper’s amendment be approved by MPs, it could force Mrs May to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50.

But some members of the ERG, which consists of as many as 90 Eurosceptic Tories, have warned that Mrs May can no longer count on them turning out to vote for government legislation if she delays Brexit.

Yvette Cooper has put forward a proposal to stop a no-deal Brexit by extending Article 50 © Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

“If she said she’d extend Article 50, there’d be 20-plus [ERG] MPs who would just take their bat and ball home: no domestic legislation, no Brexit legislation, they just wouldn’t be showing up any more,” said one MP who belongs to the ERG.

“It would effectively end the government . . . [Mrs May] has been absolutely firm for months and months we leave on the 29th [March] . . . If she went back on that . . . there would be carnage.”

Unless the prime minister stands up and says ‘We will not leave the EU at the end of March without a deal’, then cabinet ministers will have to vote to ensure no-deal does not happen

Another MP who belongs to the ERG estimated the number of colleagues who would refuse to support government legislation in this scenario at 10 to 15.

Such a number would cause severe problems for Mrs May, whose Commons working majority was reduced to nine on Wednesday when three Europhile MPs quit the Conservative party.

A third MP who belongs to the ERG said that should Mrs May seek to delay Brexit, it would have a “very damaging effect on morale”.

The pressure on Mrs May is rising, with Europhile cabinet ministers aiming to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Business secretary Greg Clark, justice secretary David Gauke, work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd and Scotland secretary David Mundell have told Downing Street that they are prepared to vote for Ms Cooper’s amendment, according to several government insiders.

“Unless the prime minister stands up next week and says ‘We will not leave the EU at the end of March without a deal’, then the cabinet ministers will have to vote to ensure no-deal does not happen,” said one insider.

Such a move would almost certainly force the ministers to quit their government jobs.

The ERG’s MPs angered Europhile Tories last week by refusing to support Mrs May’s parliamentary motion about her Brexit plan B after her withdrawal agreement was emphatically rejected by the Commons last month.

The ERG’s stance meant that Mrs May’s motion was defeated in the Commons, further complicating her efforts to overhaul her Brexit deal in talks with the EU.

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood, a Europhile MP who is prepared to support Ms Cooper’s amendment, said: “Should the ERG act once again, as a party within a party, and fail to support the prime minister on the 27th, we must recognise the magnitude of the imminent danger of leaving the EU without a deal. The necessary action must be taken to prevent this from happening.”

Mrs May is trying to persuade the EU to agree to changes to the so-called backstop plan in the withdrawal agreement that is meant to avoid a hard Irish border.

Eurosceptic Tories fear the backstop — by creating a customs union between the UK and the EU — would lock Britain into close ties with the bloc in perpetuity.