The Google-owned website has attracted millions of new paying users

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/385a236d-c829-47e8-b3a3-c0c3ef2d5387





YouTube has netted 50m paying subscribers for its music streaming services, and the dearth of truckers has become so severe in the US that some fleet owners are petitioning officials to let more foreign operators into the country. Plus, the FT’s US banking editor Josh Franklin explains that top American banks have avoided cannabis companies so a niche finance sector has sprouted up to service this growing industry.





YouTube’s music services amass 50m paying subscribers

https://www.ft.com/content/ae722400-561c-431a-85eb-e09e1f6b0bb2





US truck driving shortage, with the FT’s Steff Chavez

https://www.ft.com/content/a7283077-69de-4bb2-9d0a-1c68090d719f





Banking on cannabis: the new network of lenders for a semi-legal industry - with Joshua Franklin, US banking editor

https://www.ft.com/content/28d8375a-3bd9-4fba-b1b7-a2e5e8b4fcdb





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.