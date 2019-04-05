Compared with the loquacious Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, a politician who loves television cameras and has a taste for delivering impromptu speeches, his rival Benny Gantz is practically a sphinx.

For months, Mr Gantz, a 59-year-old retired chief of the Israeli army and a political neophyte, has been tussling with the veteran Likud leader in a campaign that culminates in parliamentary elections on Tuesday. Yet even during a period of intense scrutiny by the nation’s tabloids, Mr Gantz has remained inscrutable — a blank canvas upon which a substantial chunk of voters can project their loathing of Mr Netanyahu’s belligerent style.

His military background cancels out allegations of weakness, while his patrician bearing suggests leadership qualities. His striking good looks — he is tall, lean, with piercing blue eyes — are redolent of a movie star playing the warrior-statesman.

Having sat out the three-year cooling-off period required of military leaders contemplating politics, Mr Gantz strode into the public arena just as Mr Netanyahu’s hold on power appeared to be slipping. The prime minister faces the threat of indictment for corruption — on charges that he not only denies but has used to rally his rightwing base.

Mr Gantz’s career in the army assured him of a warm welcome — if not automatic approval — in a country where most Jews serve in the military. But his politics remain hard to parse, especially after he established the so-called Blue and White Alliance with a centrist, secular party led by the TV personality Yair Lapid. He is pro-peace but laments the quality of Palestinian leadership, and is pro-middle class while lacking a detailed economic agenda. He is proudly Zionist but has little to say about the future of far-flung Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Instead of policies, in the battle of the Benjamins, Mr Gantz’s allies emphasise the stark contrast in personalities: their man’s calm compared with Mr Netanyahu’s bombast; his aversion to vicious negative attacks against his opponent’s obvious love for them; and his appeal to broad swaths of the electorate, while Mr Netanyahu ardently pursues the rightwing vote.

After just three months on the political front line, Mr Gantz is running neck and neck with Mr Netanyahu, who has spent three decades in the Israeli national consciousness, nearly half of them as prime minister.

What little we know about Mr Gantz is largely without blemish. He was born in 1959 to survivors of the Holocaust. Today he is married and has four children. A lifelong soldier, his career has been defined by military adventures — in Israel’s two-decade entanglement in Lebanon, in the 1991 operation to airlift thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel and during the second intifada.

“He had a quiet confidence, which meant he almost never gave an order — in my memories, it was almost as if he would say he wished for something to be done and we would fall over ourselves to do it,” says a senior official in the Paratroopers Brigade, which Mr Gantz commanded. “It was clear — he was the leader, we were not his friends. Maybe comrades at best.”

Those who know him describe him as a warm and avuncular figure. Aides say he loves to lead singalongs at the end of a hard day. The Hebrew poem and song “Hareut” (“Friendship”) is a particular favourite. It is now associated with the 1995 assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. Thousands had sung along to it at the rally at which Mr Rabin was shot by a rightwing extremist.

Like Mr Rabin and Ehud Barak before him, two former army chiefs of staff who went on to be prime minister, Mr Gantz has tied his electability to the uniform. His other Blue and White running mates, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi, are also former chiefs of staff. Together, they pose a formidable challenge to Mr Netanyahu’s claim, based on his own illustrious military career and his muscular defence of Israel’s interests in the Middle East, that he alone merits the title “Mr Security.”

That still may not be enough to topple Mr Netanyahu. He is likely to cobble together a coalition from the disparate parties that make up the Israeli right.

Mr Gantz’s campaign has been a rallying point for the secular centre and the diminished left. “Benny says that the people see themselves in their leader,” says one aide. “Our leader is a reflection of us — it says something about us.”

His personal mobile phone was alleged to have been hacked by the Iranians, but if they found anything embarrassing, it hasn’t yet emerged. One report suggested he may have sought counselling, after leaving the pressure cooker of military leadership. However, Israelis, many of them enthusiastic consumers of therapy, have shrugged that off.

But one of the reasons rightwing voters embrace Mr Netanyahu is that his frailties are always on public view — his love of expensive suits and cigars, his clashes with the media over their treatment of his wife and son, and his almost desperate pursuit of world leaders such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“To be a good Israeli prime minister, you have to know how to fight dirty,” says David Sharbaf, a 48-year-old plumber from Jerusalem who plans to vote for Mr Netanyahu for a sixth time. “Benny Gantz has never gotten his hands dirty. Netanyahu’s hands are like fists — you never see the dirt.”

The writer is the FT’s Jerusalem correspondent