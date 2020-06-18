This listing of Europe’s leading patent law firms is based on recommendations by clients and peers, as compiled by the FT’s research partner Statista.
A total of 160 recommended firms offering the services of patent attorneys feature in the overall list, sorted in alphabetical order in the main table below (click on the main table to also sort by country).
Firms that were especially recommended for their services in six areas of industrial expertise have been included in sector lists. They were ranked in three classes: gold (very frequently recommended), silver (frequently recommended) and bronze (recommended). To view these firms, see sectoral tables below the main listing.
Sectors
Biotechnology & Food
Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals
Electrical Engineering
IT & Software
Materials & Nanotechnology
Mechanical Engineering
Also, we finally present below an extra table of top firms ranked by the number of their awards and also provide a breakdown of the numbers of leading patent law firms by country.
For a methodology of how the tables were compiled, see foot of tables.
Methodology
Survey and sample
The list of Europe’s leading firms for services around patent prosecution and patent strategy consultation is based on recommendations made by clients and peers.
Survey participants could recommend firms both in general and by specialities, categorised into six sectors. More than 10,000 patent attorneys working in patent law firms or in the patent departments of companies, as well as clients, were directly invited to take part in the survey.
The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on relevant company websites, in publications and from the EPI (the Institute of Professional Representatives Before the European Patent Office), the professional body representing European patent attorneys. The invitations were sent by email with a personalised link that could be used only once.
Patent attorneys and clients who did not receive an individual survey invitation could participate via a link published on FT.com. In such cases, their eligibility was checked before the recommendations were considered.
The survey was conducted between February 4 and March 16 2020. In total,
the recommendations of more than 2,900 clients and peers were considered. Self-recommendations were prohibited and thus not considered.
Top lists
In total, 160 recommended firms offering the services of patent attorneys feature in the overall list. Firms that were recommended for their services in a particular sector have been included in the respective sector lists.
They were ranked in three classes: 1 gold (very frequently recommended); 2 silver (frequently recommended) and; 3 bronze (recommended).
All lists were created through an extensive process of research. However, the quality of firms that are not included in these tables is not disputed.
