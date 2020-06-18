This listing of Europe’s leading patent law firms is based on recommendations by clients and peers, as compiled by the FT’s research partner Statista.

A total of 160 recommended firms offering the services of patent attorneys feature in the overall list, sorted in alphabetical order in the main table below (click on the main table to also sort by country).

Firms that were especially recommended for their services in six areas of industrial expertise have been included in sector lists. They were ranked in three classes: gold (very frequently recommended), silver (frequently recommended) and bronze (recommended). To view these firms, see sectoral tables below the main listing.

Sectors Biotechnology & Food Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals Electrical Engineering IT & Software Materials & Nanotechnology Mechanical Engineering

Also, we finally present below an extra table of top firms ranked by the number of their awards and also provide a breakdown of the numbers of leading patent law firms by country.

For a methodology of how the tables were compiled, see foot of tables.

Leading Europe’s patent law firms Patent Law Firm Country of Origin 2SPL Germany AA Thornton United Kingdom Abel & Imray United Kingdom ABG Intellectual Property Spain Abitz Germany AD France aera Denmark Allen & Overy United Kingdom AOMB Netherlands Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Arnold & Siedsma Netherlands AWA Sweden Balder Spain Bandpay & Greuter France Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Barker Brettell United Kingdom Barzanò & Zanardo Italy Beck Greener United Kingdom Becker & Associés France Betten & Resch Germany Bird & Bird United Kingdom Boehmert & Boehmert Germany Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Brann Sweden Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany Breuer Friedrich Hahner Germany Brinkhof Netherlands Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d'Oulx Italy Cabinet Beau de Loménie France Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Casalonga France CMS United Kingdom Cohausz & Florack Germany COPA Denmark De Clercq & Partners Belgium De Vries & Metman Netherlands Dehns United Kingdom df-mp Germany dompatent Germany DREISS Patentanwälte Germany DTS Germany EGYP France EIP United Kingdom Eisenführ Speiser Germany Elkington + Fife United Kingdom EP&C Netherlands Fleuchhaus & Gallo Germany Forresters United Kingdom Freischem & Partner Germany Germain Maureau France Gevers Belgium GJE United Kingdom Glawe Delfs Moll Germany GLP Italy Graf von Stosch Germany Greaves Brewster United Kingdom Grünecker Germany Guardian IP Consulting Denmark H&A Spain Hamm & Wittkopp Germany Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Hanna Moore + Curley Ireland Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom HEPP Switzerland Herzog IP Germany HGF United Kingdom Hoefer & Partner Germany Hoffmann Eitle Germany Hogan Lovells United Kingdom Høiberg Denmark Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands HS&P Germany Inspicos Denmark isarpatent Germany Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Isler & Pedrazzini Switzerland J A Kemp United Kingdom J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal Jacobacci & Partners Italy K2 United Kingdom Keil & Schaafhausen Germany Keller & Partner Switzerland Keltie United Kingdom Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Kohler Schmid Möbus Germany König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Kraus & Weisert Germany Kroher Strobel Germany Kuhnen & Wacker Germany Latscha Schöllhorn Partner Switzerland Lavoix France Lederer & Keller Germany LLP Law Patent Germany LLR France Lorenz Seidler Gossel Germany Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Maiwald Germany Manitz Finsterwald Germany Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Maucher Jenkins United Kingdom Meissner Bolte Germany Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom MHP Germany Michalski · Hüttermann Germany Mitscherlich Germany Müller Schupfner & Partner Germany Müller-Boré & Partner Germany Murgitroyd United Kingdom NLO Netherlands Onsagers Norway Page White and Farrer United Kingdom Patentree Portugal Plasseraud IP France Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Prinz & Partner Germany Prüfer & Partner Germany Puchberger & Partner Austria Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Regimbeau France Reitstötter Kinzebach Germany Rentsch Partner Switzerland Ruff, Wilhelm, Beier, Dauster & Partner Germany Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Samson & Partner Germany Santarelli France Schaad Balass Menzl & Partner Switzerland Schlich United Kingdom Schweiger & Partners Germany Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom Slingsby Partners United Kingdom Società Italiana Brevetti Italy Somerville Associates United Kingdom Stolmár & Partner Germany Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Studio Torta Italy Swindell & Pearson United Kingdom Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany Tomkins Ireland UDL United Kingdom Uexküll & Stolberg Germany V.O. - Patents & Trademarks Netherlands Valea Sweden Venner Shipley United Kingdom Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany Vossius & Partner Germany Wallinger Ricker Schlotter Tostmann Germany Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Westphal, Mussgnug & Partner Germany Wilson Gunn United Kingdom Withers & Rogers United Kingdom WitteWeller Germany WTS Poland Wuesthoff & Wuesthoff Germany Wynne-Jones United Kingdom Young & Co United Kingdom Zacco Denmark ZBM Patents Spain Zimmermann & Partner Germany

Materials & Nanotechnology Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating AWA Sweden 1 Gold GJE United Kingdom 1 Gold Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 1 Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom 1 Gold Prinz & Partner Germany 1 Gold Schweiger & Partners Germany 1 Gold ABG Intellectual Property Spain 2 Silver Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 2 Silver Germain Maureau France 2 Silver Hoffmann Eitle Germany 2 Silver Keltie United Kingdom 2 Silver AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze Bardehle Pagenberg Germany 3 Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 3 Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom 3 Bronze Grünecker Germany 3 Bronze HGF United Kingdom 3 Bronze J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal 3 Bronze Plasseraud IP France 3 Bronze Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 3 Bronze Vossius & Partner Germany 3 Bronze

Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating ABG Intellectual Property Spain 1 Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom 1 Gold GJE United Kingdom 1 Gold HGF United Kingdom 1 Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany 1 Gold Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom 1 Gold Maiwald Germany 1 Gold Patentree Portugal 1 Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 1 Gold Vossius & Partner Germany 1 Gold AWA Sweden 2 Silver Bird & Bird United Kingdom 2 Silver Elkington + Fife United Kingdom 2 Silver Germain Maureau France 2 Silver Grünecker Germany 2 Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 2 Silver Inspicos Denmark 2 Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom 2 Silver König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany 2 Silver Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom 2 Silver Murgitroyd United Kingdom 2 Silver Plasseraud IP France 2 Silver Prinz & Partner Germany 2 Silver Sagittarius IP United Kingdom 2 Silver V.O. - Patents & Trademarks Netherlands 2 Silver Wynne-Jones United Kingdom 2 Silver Young & Co United Kingdom 2 Silver aera Denmark 3 Bronze AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze Balder Spain 3 Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 3 Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 3 Bronze Cabinet Beau de Loménie France 3 Bronze CMS United Kingdom 3 Bronze COPA Denmark 3 Bronze De Clercq & Partners Belgium 3 Bronze df-mp Germany 3 Bronze EIP United Kingdom 3 Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany 3 Bronze H&A Spain 3 Bronze Hamm & Wittkopp Germany 3 Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands 3 Bronze Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany 3 Bronze Keltie United Kingdom 3 Bronze Lederer & Keller Germany 3 Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom 3 Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom 3 Bronze NLO Netherlands 3 Bronze Regimbeau France 3 Bronze Reitstötter Kinzebach Germany 3 Bronze Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom 3 Bronze Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany 3 Bronze Uexküll & Stolberg Germany 3 Bronze Zacco Denmark 3 Bronze ZBM Patents Spain 3 Bronze

Mechanical Engineering Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating Bardehle Pagenberg Germany 1 Gold EIP United Kingdom 1 Gold Eisenführ Speiser Germany 1 Gold GJE United Kingdom 1 Gold Grünecker Germany 1 Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany 1 Gold Keltie United Kingdom 1 Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom 1 Gold Patentree Portugal 1 Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 1 Gold Prinz & Partner Germany 1 Gold Schweiger & Partners Germany 1 Gold AWA Sweden 2 Silver Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 2 Silver Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 2 Silver Germain Maureau France 2 Silver H&A Spain 2 Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 2 Silver Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom 2 Silver HGF United Kingdom 2 Silver Inspicos Denmark 2 Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom 2 Silver K2 United Kingdom 2 Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom 2 Silver Lavoix France 2 Silver Manitz Finsterwald Germany 2 Silver Meissner Bolte Germany 2 Silver Plasseraud IP France 2 Silver Reddie & Grose United Kingdom 2 Silver Wynne-Jones United Kingdom 2 Silver Abel & Imray United Kingdom 3 Bronze ABG Intellectual Property Spain 3 Bronze AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom 3 Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom 3 Bronze Dehns United Kingdom 3 Bronze DTS Germany 3 Bronze Elkington + Fife United Kingdom 3 Bronze Freischem & Partner Germany 3 Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands 3 Bronze HS&P Germany 3 Bronze J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal 3 Bronze Jacobacci & Partners Italy 3 Bronze Keil & Schaafhausen Germany 3 Bronze Lorenz Seidler Gossel Germany 3 Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany 3 Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom 3 Bronze Mitscherlich Germany 3 Bronze Puchberger & Partner Austria 3 Bronze Regimbeau France 3 Bronze Ruff, Wilhelm, Beier, Dauster & Partner Germany 3 Bronze Società Italiana Brevetti Italy 3 Bronze V.O. - Patents & Trademarks Netherlands 3 Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom 3 Bronze Vossius & Partner Germany 3 Bronze Weickmann & Weickmann Germany 3 Bronze Withers & Rogers United Kingdom 3 Bronze Zacco Denmark 3 Bronze

Biotechnology & Food Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 1 Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom 1 Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany 1 Gold J A Kemp United Kingdom 1 Gold Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom 1 Gold Patentree Portugal 1 Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 1 Gold Vossius & Partner Germany 1 Gold Young & Co United Kingdom 1 Gold ABG Intellectual Property Spain 2 Silver CMS United Kingdom 2 Silver De Clercq & Partners Belgium 2 Silver df-mp Germany 2 Silver GJE United Kingdom 2 Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 2 Silver HGF United Kingdom 2 Silver Murgitroyd United Kingdom 2 Silver Plasseraud IP France 2 Silver Prinz & Partner Germany 2 Silver Schweiger & Partners Germany 2 Silver Wynne-Jones United Kingdom 2 Silver aera Denmark 3 Bronze Allen & Overy United Kingdom 3 Bronze AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze AWA Sweden 3 Bronze Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 3 Bronze EGYP France 3 Bronze EIP United Kingdom 3 Bronze Elkington + Fife United Kingdom 3 Bronze Germain Maureau France 3 Bronze Greaves Brewster United Kingdom 3 Bronze Grünecker Germany 3 Bronze H&A Spain 3 Bronze Høiberg Denmark 3 Bronze Inspicos Denmark 3 Bronze Keltie United Kingdom 3 Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom 3 Bronze König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany 3 Bronze Maiwald Germany 3 Bronze NLO Netherlands 3 Bronze Regimbeau France 3 Bronze V.O. - Patents & Trademarks Netherlands 3 Bronze

Electrical Engineering Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating AWA Sweden 1 Gold Bardehle Pagenberg Germany 1 Gold EIP United Kingdom 1 Gold GJE United Kingdom 1 Gold HGF United Kingdom 1 Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany 1 Gold Keltie United Kingdom 1 Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom 1 Gold Patentree Portugal 1 Gold Prinz & Partner Germany 1 Gold Schweiger & Partners Germany 1 Gold Wynne-Jones United Kingdom 1 Gold Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 2 Silver Cohausz & Florack Germany 2 Silver df-mp Germany 2 Silver Eisenführ Speiser Germany 2 Silver Germain Maureau France 2 Silver Grünecker Germany 2 Silver H&A Spain 2 Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 2 Silver K2 United Kingdom 2 Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom 2 Silver Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany 2 Silver Meissner Bolte Germany 2 Silver Plasseraud IP France 2 Silver Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 2 Silver Reddie & Grose United Kingdom 2 Silver Samson & Partner Germany 2 Silver Vossius & Partner Germany 2 Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom 2 Silver Zacco Denmark 2 Silver 2SPL Germany 3 Bronze Abel & Imray United Kingdom 3 Bronze ABG Intellectual Property Spain 3 Bronze AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze Balder Spain 3 Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 3 Bronze Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany 3 Bronze Cabinet Beau de Loménie France 3 Bronze Dehns United Kingdom 3 Bronze DTS Germany 3 Bronze Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom 3 Bronze Inspicos Denmark 3 Bronze J A Kemp United Kingdom 3 Bronze Lavoix France 3 Bronze Maiwald Germany 3 Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom 3 Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom 3 Bronze MHP Germany 3 Bronze Page White and Farrer United Kingdom 3 Bronze Regimbeau France 3 Bronze Slingsby Partners United Kingdom 3 Bronze Studio Torta Italy 3 Bronze Tomkins Ireland 3 Bronze Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany 3 Bronze Westphal, Mussgnug & Partner Germany 3 Bronze WitteWeller Germany 3 Bronze ZBM Patents Spain 3 Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany 3 Bronze

IT & Software Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating AWA Sweden 1 Gold Bardehle Pagenberg Germany 1 Gold EIP United Kingdom 1 Gold GJE United Kingdom 1 Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany 1 Gold Keltie United Kingdom 1 Gold Patentree Portugal 1 Gold Schweiger & Partners Germany 1 Gold ABG Intellectual Property Spain 2 Silver Boehmert & Boehmert Germany 2 Silver H&A Spain 2 Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway 2 Silver Haseltine Lake Kempner United Kingdom 2 Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom 2 Silver Kransell & Wennborg Sweden 2 Silver Murgitroyd United Kingdom 2 Silver Plasseraud IP France 2 Silver Potter Clarkson United Kingdom 2 Silver Prinz & Partner Germany 2 Silver Samson & Partner Germany 2 Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom 2 Silver Wynne-Jones United Kingdom 2 Silver 2SPL Germany 3 Bronze AOMB Netherlands 3 Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom 3 Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany 3 Bronze df-mp Germany 3 Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany 3 Bronze Germain Maureau France 3 Bronze Hogan Lovells United Kingdom 3 Bronze J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal 3 Bronze Lavoix France 3 Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany 3 Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom 3 Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany 3 Bronze Reddie & Grose United Kingdom 3 Bronze Regimbeau France 3 Bronze Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom 3 Bronze Zacco Denmark 3 Bronze ZBM Patents Spain 3 Bronze

Leading Patent Law Firms - numbers of awards per country of origin Country of Origin Numbers of awards Austria 1 Belgium 2 Denmark 6 France 12 Germany 60 Ireland 2 Italy 6 Netherlands 8 Norway 2 Poland 1 Portugal 2 Spain 4 Sweden 5 Switzerland 6 United Kingdom 43

Top Firms by Medals Name of Law Firm Total awards Gold Silver Bronze GJE 6 5 1 0 Hoffmann Eitle 6 5 1 0 Murgitroyd 6 3 3 0 Prinz & Partner 6 3 3 0 Potter Clarkson 6 3 2 1 AWA 6 3 2 1 Keltie 6 3 1 2 Håmsø Patentbyrå 6 1 5 0 ABG Intellectual Property 6 1 3 2 Boult Wade Tennant 6 1 2 3 Plasseraud IP 6 0 5 1 Germain Maureau 6 0 4 2 Boehmert & Boehmert 6 0 3 3 AOMB 6 0 0 6 Patentree 5 5 0 0 Schweiger & Partners 5 4 1 0 EIP 5 3 0 2 HGF 5 2 2 1 Vossius & Partner 5 2 1 2 Wynne-Jones 5 1 4 0 Kilburn & Strode 5 1 3 1 Grünecker 5 1 2 2 H&A 5 0 3 2 Regimbeau 5 0 0 5