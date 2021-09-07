Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The comedy in consumer justice





In an extra special Money Clinic Meets, Claer Barrett interviews Joe Lycett, the consumer campaigner and TV comedy. As the new season of his award winning show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back returns to Channel Four, he drops into the Financial Times studio to tell us what he really thinks about the world of finance.





Joe shares his own personal money story - including his charity shop thrifting, ESG investments and money rules - and the pair discuss why holding big consumer corporations to account is important. Plus, we get the low down on why Joe recently stormed off a daytime TV appearance.





If you would like to talk to Claer on a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.





If you want to read more about the topics covered in this week's episode, check out the following free to read FT articles:





Clear wrote about rental fraud and the trap Joe laid for an unwitting scammer: Renters Beware is the column, and Joe’s telling of the story is available on YouTube.





Summer vacations may be over, but car hire firms are still using high pressure sales tactics. Read about Joe’s consumer investigation: Don’t let politicians ruin your half-term holiday





