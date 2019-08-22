Environmental groups have refreshed calls for a ban on fracking after shale gas company Cuadrilla was forced to temporarily down tools at its site in Lancashire following the biggest earth tremor to date at the project.

Cuadrilla said late on Wednesday that it would pause operations for 18 hours at its site at Preston New Road, near Blackpool, where it resumed fracking only last week. Work was suspended after Cuadrilla’s operations triggered an earth tremor measuring 1.55 on the Richter scale on Wednesday.

This is the biggest seismic event at the site yet, according to data from the British Geological Survey. Cuadrilla was forced to stop work on a number of occasions last year but the biggest tremor recorded at that time was 1.5.

Jamie Peters, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “It’s obvious that fracking can’t be done without triggering earthquakes.”

Cuadrilla said in a statement: “The Preston New Road exploration site is the most regulated and monitored site in Europe and the systems in place are working as they should. Minor movements of this level are to be expected and are way below anything that can cause harm or damage to anyone or their property.”

Fracking supporters in the UK, which also include the energy and petrochemicals giant Ineos, were given renewed hope last week that rules governing seismic events in the industry could be loosened when the department run by the new business and energy secretary, Andrea Leadsom, opened the door to a possible review.

The so-called traffic light scheme that governs the industry stipulates that work must be suspended if earth tremors measuring 0.5 or above on the Richter scale are triggered.