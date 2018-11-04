The pro-Brexit donor Arron Banks has insisted his £8m funding of a pro-Leave referendum campaign involved “no Russian money” and was generated by UK limited companies.

His comments come after the National Crime Agency announced it was investigating Mr Banks and a number of other people and groups associated with the pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU.

The Electoral Commission referred Mr Banks to the NCA after it found evidence to suspect the funds came from Rock Holdings, a company controlled by Mr Banks that is based in the Isle of Man. Because it is offshore, it would be barred from donating to the campaign.

It said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect Mr Banks was “not the true source” of £8m in loans and donations made in his name to Leave.EU and other pro-Leave groups.

Speaking on Sunday Mr Banks said the money came from a UK-registered group, Rock Services. He said the company had “all sorts of revenues”, which he did not detail.

He told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “There was no Russian money and no interference of any type. I want to be absolutely clear about that.”

Mr Banks said the money came from Rock Services, a UK limited company, and was “generated out of insurance business written in the UK”.

“Contrary to some of the press reports in the FT [Financial Times] and other Remain-leaning publications, we insure nearly half a million customers a year — the size of Manchester”, he said. “We turn over £250m of premiums, it’s a sizeable business.”

Mr Banks also suggested he would now vote to remain in the EU, and that it would have been better not to “unleash these demons” on the UK.