Inflation remains stubbornly high in the US. In this week’s episode of BTM: Night School, US managing editor Peter Spiegel talks to US economics editor Colby Smith about how we got here and what the Federal Reserve can do to tamp down inflation. This series is made in collaboration with Blinkist. To hear more conversations like this, check out the Blinkist app.

Interested in pursuing a Master of Business Administration? Sign up for our newsletter course MBA 101 for your guide to applying and getting into business school.