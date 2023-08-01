Barbie is a big spender and high earner, fast approaching the age of retirement. But after a long and varied career that has seen her build a portfolio of multiple dreamhouses and a low-commitment, long-distance relationship with casual boyfriend Ken, what financial advice should she be looking for? Presenter Claer Barrett is joined in the studio by wealth manager Christine Ross from Handelsbanken and FT personal finance columnist Moira O’Neill, who share their tips on everything from prenups to investing.

Want more?

Annuities look sexy again: should Barbie buy one at 64?

If you would like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem and how you would like us to help.

You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Clips: Warner Bros

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com