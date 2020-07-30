“Distracted from distraction by distraction,” wrote TS Eliot about second-quarter results season. About a hundred UK and European large-cap companies chose the last Thursday in July for an interim update, plus another 100 or so in the US. The choice was probably very convenient for executives, who could achieve inbox zero before they jet off to Mustique, but is actual hell for everyone else. It’s like DDOS by RNS out there this morning.

If only as a coping mechanism, let’s start with something other than results.

GVC’s the FTSE 100’s biggest faller at pixel after Times columnist Alistair Osborne aired some speculation around the nature of a tax beak investigation into the bookmaker. GVC said on July 21 that HMRC was “widening the scope of its investigation” from processing of online payments in Turkey to “‘potential corporate offending’ by an entity (or entities) within the GVC group which HMRC has not yet identified.” There was no detail and a mysterious and serious sounding reference to Section 7 of the Bribery Act 2010. Add in that Kenny Alexander, GVC’s founder, had very abruptly and unexpectedly quit a week or so earlier.

Over to Alistair:

[I]s there by any chance a convoluted link to the Wirecard farrago? . . . The potential link? Kalixa, a payments processing business that came with Mr Alexander’s £1.1 billion purchase in 2015 of Bwin.Party: a company with a history in “grey” markets where gambling is unregulated or illegal. While all kinds of businesses use payments processors nowadays, they have their roots in online porn and illegal gambling, where they were used to disguise the true nature of credit card transactions. Whatever, GVC already had its own payments processor, so put Kalixa up for sale. GVC touted it around for £100 million before surprising the market by selling it for €29 million in December 2016 to Senjo, a Singapore-based “global payments operator”. Filings in Singapore show that Senjo funded the deal via “Wirecard Bank AG”. Notably, Mr Alexander said back then that “post-sale Kalixa will continue to process payments for GVC” under “an existing contract”. GVC has “no comment” when asked if Kalixa, since renamed PXP Financial, still processes payments for the company. But it is understood that it does. And now? Well, Senjo has become embroiled in the Wirecard scandal. The KPMG special audit that blew the lid on that fraud, involving €1.9 billion of fantasy money, also identified three “third-party acquiring partners” central to Wirecard’s business. One of them is known to be Senjo: a company now facing a criminal investigation in Singapore.

Links between PXP, Senjo, Wirecard and GVC are all a bit murky and the Times uses “unclear” in three consecutive paragraphs, along with several variations of “no comment” and a “no suggestion of wrongdoing”. This is, the column makes clear, a theory. It’s an interesting theory though. GVC may have successfully whitewashed itself with regulated market revenue in recent years but its foundations were laid down by operating in places considered too risky by the other bookmakers. It is rare for any company to be able to outrun its past.

So to results, and Lloyds Banking’s in bad shape after posting a Q2 loss on wider impairments. An underlying £749m loss compares to a £48m consensus forecast profit. The outlook suggests this is pull forward from the second half but there’s not much confidence in that guidance, particularly as margins aren’t expected to recover in the second half so profitability might be stunted for a long time yet. Capital buffers look fine but book value’s eroded by 10 per cent quarter on quarter and the shares are sitting at an eight-year low. Here’s JP Morgan Cazenove:

Lloyds’ Q2 results are significantly below consensus and our expectations with underlying Op loss of £0.7bn driven by impairments of £2.4bn vs company cons £1.5bn. The key focus of the market should be on the NII, which is 2% below consensus and our expectations at £2.5bn, with NIM weaker at 240bps and indicated to be broadly stable for the rest of the year. We believe that the market expected some recovery in NIM from the weak Q2 level, driven by deposit repricing and recovering unsecured balances, but this appears to be offset by pressure from the structure hedge and the weak outlook. The group continues to reduce costs and indicates costs below £7.6bn vs cons £7.66bn. Although Q2 was impacted by high impairments, we highlight that the full year guidance of £4.5bn-£5.5bn would imply limited changes to consensus views on impairment. CT1 improved to 14.6% vs cons 13.8% and JPMe 14.1%, but we focus on the fully loaded IFRS 9 CT1, which is 13.4%. Although Lloyds is taking a pro-active approach on impairments, we see downside risk to consensus expectations due to NII and remain Neutral on the stock.

And Goldman off the call:

NIM 2020: Sees four impacts: (i) free overdrafts facilities coming to an end (+), n(ii) tailwind from recent deposit repricing to come through in particular in 3Q (+), (iii) continued headwind from structural hedge roll-overs, with £15bn due in 2H20 (-) and (iv) mix impact with comparatively lower card and overdraft balances (-). In addition, lower SVR attrition and faster card recovery could be supporting factors further out. Other income: Sees 2Q20 run-rate as ~£1.15bn excluding positive £90m impact. Sees outlook for 2H20 as challenging, with adverse impact of £50-100m from asset review expected likely in 3Q. Capital: Expects half of the c.80bp transitional relief from 2Q20 to unwind over the course of 2H20. Mortgages: Notes that attrition has recently reduced from c. 15% to 11-12%. Sees scope that if HPI negative, that SVR attrition could slow. New mortgage pricing seen currently at 160-170bp and thus churn of business being supportive. Negative rates: Thinks we are not there yet in the UK as other policy options are available. Impact on banks could be softened by pricing strategies (e.g. charging larger corporate deposits), through new funding mechanism. We are Sell-rated on Lloyds. Our 12-month ROTE/COE-based price target is 29p. Key risks to our view and price target include better-than-expected front book mortgage pricing and significant cost reduction.

UK banks are all down in tandem with Lloyds, with Natwest (the renamed RBS) off nearly 6 per cent. Legal & General’s weakest among the insurers, perhaps as consensus expectations get walked down ahead of its results next week. Here’s RBC’s new numbers:

We update our model ahead of interim results on 5th August, also taking into account recent market movements. We reduce our Operating EPS estimates by 4% for 2020E and 2% on average for 2021-22E. The reduction in earnings for 2020E is largely driven by LGC, which paused traditional construction during lockdown. We also reduce earnings slightly in LGIM, driven by adverse market movements, and LGR, based on YTD bulk annuity volumes. We reduce net income EPS by 27%, largely driven by adverse investment variances, which are below the operating line. We retain our Outperform rating and price target of 320p.

Equiniti’s the FTSE 250’s biggest faller. Interims from the financial administration outsourcer miss both on revenue and margin. While a 60 per cent drop in EPS isn’t that surprising -- lower interest rates, fewer dividends, contract deferrals, etc -- a very poor free cashflow performance gives ammo to longstanding concerns about dilutive acquisitions and so on. Goldman:

Equiniti reported 1H20 results this morning with a revenue decline of 11.7% and organic decline of 13.3%, led by declines across all divisions. Reduced corporate actions, lower interest rates, withdrawal of dividend and dealing programs as well as project delays impacted the topline. Adj. EBITDA was £41.5m and EBITDA margin was 17.1% in 1H (vs. 22.1% in 1H19), reflecting a lower level of higher-margin projects and reduced interest income. Margins reduced by 460bps in EQ Digital (previously Intelligent Solutions) and by 450bps in EQ Paymaster (Pension Solutions). Operating cash conversion was 68% vs. 83% last year. Working capital was impacted by longer DSOs as well as higher prepayments resulting in operating cash conversion of 68% vs. 83% last year. Equiniti’s 2020 guidance remains withdrawn due to uncertainty. Current company-compiled consensus expectations are for revenue decline of c.7% for FY20 and EBITDA decline of c.15% (i.e. revenues of £516m and EBITDA of £115m). Today’s numbers would imply 3% revenue decline in 2H and c.2% EBITDA decline in 2H’20, suggesting scope for further downgrades unless the June exit rate was materially better than trends in 2Q. While the organic revenue declines as well as EBITDA margin declines should not be too much of a surprise, we believe that the impact on working capital is a concern.

And Barclays:

Our FY20e EPS forecast falls by 24% to 12p. On revised forecasts, EQN trades on c12x FY21e PE, with a FCF of c7%. We lower our PT to 185p, reflecting downgrades and leverage (now 3.0x EBITDA). FCF follows profits. FCF slipped into negative territory driven primarily by lower profits, and despite a £8.7m VAT deferral. The u/l WC outflow was £16.6m vs £3.9m last year, DSOs increased to 65 days (from 56) as an unwind in receivables was offset by higher accrued income (£57m from £51m at y/e, despite declining sales); the unwind in payables was exacerbated by pre-payments to IT suppliers (the latter should reverse in 2H). Overall, operating cash conversion fell to 68% (from 83% last year). Management’s target of c85% for the FY (vs.our forecast of 85%) isbroadly unchanged). 2021 –headwinds persist. Lower interest rates weigh on recovery in FY21e: are bound next year should be tempered by falling interest income (as hedges roll off). Management has quantified the impact at £17m, alone ac15%EBITDA and c35% PBT headwind. We had incorporated some (£11m), but not all of this is in our numbers. Together with a lower base (partially offset by an underlying recovery, lower D&A and tax),we lower our FY21e EPS forecast by 10% to 13.4p.

