Egypt criticises cut in US military aid as Jared Kushner visits

Egypt has lashed out at Washington’s decision to withhold military aid over human rights concerns, a move that threatens to overshadow a tour of the Middle East by Jared Kushner, the White House adviser.

The Egyptian foreign ministry described Washington’s decision to cut $100m and delay another $200m in military and economic aid as a “misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations” between the two allies. It said the move reflected “the lack of understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt”.

A meeting between Mr Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian foreign minister, in Cairo was cancelled abruptly on Wednesday, which was interpreted as a snub.

However, Mr Shoukry later sat in on talks between Mr Kushner and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Trump had looked to reset ties with Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, after a period of strained relations between the Obama administration and Mr Sisi, who took power in a popularly backed coup in 2013. After the two leaders met in Washington in April, Mr Trump said Mr Sisi had “done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation”.

The Trump administration considers Egypt an important ally in the battle against Islamist extremism and its efforts to counter Iran’s influence in the Arab world.

But rights groups say Cairo’s counter-terrorism measures have been accompanied by a crackdown on government opponents, human rights activists and civil society groups. The authorities have arrested thousands of people, mostly Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters, since the coup in which an elected Islamist leader was ousted four years ago.

Egypt is the second-largest recipient of US military aid after Israel, receiving $1.3bn in annual support. The Obama administration also restricted military purchases to Egypt because of human rights concerns.

Mr Kushner’s visit comes as a diplomatic dispute pits important Arab allies against each other. He has already met officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The diplomatic crisis erupted when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a regional blockade on Qatar, accusing Doha of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar, which hosts the US’s biggest military base in the region, denies the allegations.

Washington has been working behind the scenes in a bid to ease the stand-off between the Arab rivals.

The US is also seeking to rally Arab support as it tries to revive moribund peace talks between Israeli and the Palestinians. Mr Kushner is scheduled to meet leaders in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and the UAE as part of his visit.

But a rift between Mr Sisi and Washington would risk complicating the US’s relations with the new regional axis led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which regard the Egyptian government as a stable bulwark against the rise of political Islam.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have emerged as pivotal forces seeking to challenge the expanding regional influence of arch-rival Iran.