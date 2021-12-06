Several of Toshiba’s biggest shareholders accuse the conglomerate of failing to fully pursue talks with private equity buyers and plan to vote against a company proposal to split into three separate businesses, European auto suppliers say half a million jobs would be at risk under EU plans to effectively ban combustion-engine cars by 2035, and Tesla’s outsized influence in financial markets may not be due to its market capitalization but what FT global finance correspondent Robin Wigglesworth calls the “Tesla-financial complex.”

Toshiba shareholders accuse conglomerate of overlooking privatisation bids

https://www.ft.com/content/f284fdaf-a900-4af4-920c-5c42091b19db

European auto suppliers warn shift to electric would put 500,000 jobs at risk - with Joe Miller

https://www.ft.com/content/1e0040c9-aab2-4881-828b-e992f23a9f3e

The ‘Tesla-financial complex’: how carmaker gained influence over the markets - with Robin Wigglesworth

https://www.ft.com/content/17f0cd1f-e751-4ddb-b13c-ea4e685b55c0

Singapore suspends crypto exchange over spat with K-pop group BTS

https://www.ft.com/content/eea3a969-0dbd-4894-a049-1f566ef1660e

