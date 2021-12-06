The Tesla-financial complex
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
EU auto suppliers say half a million jobs at risk under EU plans to ban combustion-engine cars
Several of Toshiba’s biggest shareholders accuse the conglomerate of failing to fully pursue talks with private equity buyers and plan to vote against a company proposal to split into three separate businesses, European auto suppliers say half a million jobs would be at risk under EU plans to effectively ban combustion-engine cars by 2035, and Tesla’s outsized influence in financial markets may not be due to its market capitalization but what FT global finance correspondent Robin Wigglesworth calls the “Tesla-financial complex.”
Toshiba shareholders accuse conglomerate of overlooking privatisation bids
https://www.ft.com/content/f284fdaf-a900-4af4-920c-5c42091b19db
European auto suppliers warn shift to electric would put 500,000 jobs at risk - with Joe Miller
https://www.ft.com/content/1e0040c9-aab2-4881-828b-e992f23a9f3e
The ‘Tesla-financial complex’: how carmaker gained influence over the markets - with Robin Wigglesworth
https://www.ft.com/content/17f0cd1f-e751-4ddb-b13c-ea4e685b55c0
Singapore suspends crypto exchange over spat with K-pop group BTS
https://www.ft.com/content/eea3a969-0dbd-4894-a049-1f566ef1660e
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published