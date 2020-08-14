The compiler of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock index has added Alibaba to its list of constituents, as the equities benchmark shifts to accommodate tech giants from the mainland.

Hang Seng Bank’s index subsidiary said after the close of trading on Friday that it would add Alibaba, China’s most valuable ecommerce group, to the index. The benchmark is tracked by global exchange traded funds and local pension funds with about $30bn between them.

The adjustment was the first since the index provider said in May that it would change its rules to allow secondary listings and stocks with unequal voting rights — common features in China’s tech sector — to be included.

Shares in Alibaba, which completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in November, have risen 19 per cent so far this year. The group has been followed to the Hong Kong market by Chinese technology groups including NetEase and JD.com, as they and other US-listed groups face the prospect of forced delisting from American exchanges if they do not submit to US audit inspections.

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, was also added to the 50-company list of Hang Seng constituents. Hong Kong-based traders and brokers said the reshuffle represented a long-overdue changing of the guard. The changes will take effect on September 7.

Andy Maynard, a trader at investment bank China Renaissance, said the changes reflected the “natural evolution of how Hong Kong is transforming itself into the default location in terms of equity listed outside the mainland”.

“The Hang Seng index is rightly adjusting itself . . . away from the traditional financial and property sectors and into the more dynamic and relevant technology sector”, Mr Maynard said.

Swire Pacific, a conglomerate with roots in the city’s colonial era, was expected to be dropped from the index, but managed to hold on with a diminished 0.23 per cent weighting.

The company’s shares have dropped more than 40 per cent this year as the pandemic disrupted its key businesses, including Cathay Pacific, the HK flag carrier in which it holds a controlling stake.

Alibaba, whose secondary listing in Hong Kong gives it the largest market cap of any locally listed stock, will not receive a corresponding top ranking in the Hang Seng.

The index provider has limited weightings for companies that have unequal voting rights to 5 per cent, due to governance concerns among market participants.

That means Alibaba rival Tencent remains the Hang Seng’s largest constituent, but with its weighting capped at 10 per cent — down from 11.5 per cent — in the reshuffle. Meanwhile, banking group HSBC had its share of the index reduced from almost 9 per cent to about 8 per cent.