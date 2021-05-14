Company attributes bounce back to guests paying higher rates for bigger, more rural properties
Airbnb’s first-quarter revenues showed a strong recovery in travel in the US as pandemic restrictions eased, and Netflix tries to adjust as it moves from streaming industry disruptor to defensive incumbent. Plus, Elon Musk rocked the cryptocurrency market when he announced Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as payment. The FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why the electric carmarker’s CEO made the reversal.
Airbnb says customers paying higher prices as travel demand rises
Netflix outpaced by the old media companies it sought to dethrone
Elon Musk wakes up to bitcoin’s fossil fuel issues
