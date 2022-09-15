The death of French film-maker Jean-Luc Godard this week triggered much speculation at FTAV Towers. Does our name really come from the French New Wave director’s seminal 1965 sci-fi film noir Alphaville?

Many of us had long assumed so, but it turned out that no one actually knew for sure. Some had heard that it might really have been inspired by the band Alphaville, a two-hit ensemble from Münster best known for Forever Young and Big in Japan (coincidentally, two things also associated with FTAV).

Clouding the history further was talk of some connection with a New York retailer that owns the alphaville.com website address. Alphaville (the shop) appears to have closed down; according to Yelp it specialised in vintage toys from the 1940s to 1970s “with an emphasis on outer space”.

As much a museum as it is a shop specializing in collectible and vintage ephemera, this open, airy, and brightly lit store features pop culture artifacts from the last handful of decades. Everything is priced for the collector set, which means that it’s a good source for display items, not reading copies or functional use.

We too are open, airy, brightly lit, specialised in ephemera and priced for the collector set.

Seeking clarity we asked Paul Murphy, founding editor of Alphaville and now the FT’s investigations editor. His bombshell revelation was that he stole the name from Steve Schurr, FT’s hedge fund correspondent between 2004 and 2006, and a massive movie buff.

As a homage to the film, Schurr had used Alphaville in the pitch for an entirely different project. That plan was kiboshed, so Paul (who says he “never had the patience to watch any Godard”) recycled the name. He thought there was a nice ring to it.

Schurr has since moved on from writing about money to investing it, now working as a portfolio manager at a New York hedge fund. Meanwhile, Godard interpretation has become a burgeoning discipline to which we don’t seek to add ...

... OK, maybe just a plot summary. Alphaville takes place in a dystopian, dehumanised future ruled by a sentient computer, Alpha 60, where thoughts deemed illogical are punishable by death. The hero, Lemmy Caution, is a secret agent/detective sent from the Outlands to destroy Alphaville’s technocracy. So if alpha-seeking hedge funds are the computer, does that cast FT journalists in the hero role of disrupting conventional markets logic? Modesty forbids us from leaning further into this analogy.

Side note: Godard’s original title was Tarzan Versus IBM. In both cases, we think Alphaville works better. Reposez en paix, Jean-Luc.