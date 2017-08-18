Donald Trump reels from an executive exodus

In the end, the call came from Stephen Schwarzman. The Blackstone founder has been one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers among the business community this year, speaking regularly on the phone as the new president was trying to find his feet.

But on Wednesday, Mr Schwarzman delivered a very different message to the White House. The chief executives in Mr Trump’s strategy and policy forum, which Mr Schwarzman chaired, were outraged by the president’s comments the day before when he claimed there were some “very fine people” alongside the neo-Nazi protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. As a result, the executives had collectively decided to resign. Many of the executives in Mr Trump’s manufacturing council, his other high-profile body of private sector advisers, had come to the same decision.

In a week of heightened national drama when so many established assumptions about politics have been thrown out, this was one of the most extraordinary moments: corporate America decided that it could not be seen standing alongside a US president — and a Republican president at that.

Their discomfort reflects the central tension that is threatening to tear apart the Trump administration and, with it, potentially the Republican party. Despite the populist tone of his election campaign, Mr Trump has pursued in office an agenda on tax and regulation that is in tune with the wishes of most US companies. However, his open flirtation with the supporters of white nationalism has sparked panic among executives who fear alienating both their customers and their employees.

John Flannery, the new chief executive of General Electric, told staff that the white supremacist march in Charlottesville “could not be further from the values that we hold dear”.

Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, chairman of the president's strategy council, pictured with the US secretary of transport, Elaine Chao © Bloomberg

For a Republican, Mr Trump has always had an awkward relationship with mainstream corporate America. In his mind an outsider from Queens, New York, he was shunned during long parts of his real estate career by many of the biggest Wall Street banks. However, during the campaign, some parts of the business community warmed to the idea of having a fellow businessman in the White House.

At Manhattan lunches and dinners, executives and investors would suggest that while they did not like or admire him personally, and rejected his restrictive impulses on trade and immigration, they liked his pro-business agenda.

Seven months into Mr Trump’s presidency, those hopes have been partially fulfilled. The administration has launched with gusto into a campaign of cutting regulations enacted or proposed under President Barack Obama, with fossil fuel producers and the big banks the principal beneficiaries.

The Office of Management and Budget said last month that 469 regulatory actions proposed by the Obama administration had been withdrawn, and 391 more had been sent for review. The Trump administration is promising both a continuing rollback of regulations and less stringent enforcement of many rules that remain on the books.

Monday August 14; Kenneth Frazier of Merck resigned after President Trump's initial response to the violence in Charlottesville and the death of Heather Heyer © Getty Images

Mr Trump’s appointments to key regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, also indicate that both Wall Street and coal country will be heard with a more sympathetic ear.

Among smaller businesses, it is still easy to find enthusiasts for Mr Trump. In the Midwest industrial heartland that delivered him his unexpected election victory last year, his comments about Charlottesville are not generally front of mind. At the Merlin auto repair franchise in Kenosha, Wisconsin, co-owner Erin Decker says: “I don’t see how his comments on race are bad for business. This will all blow over — it’s just politics.”

The economy in the rust belt area of southern Wisconsin is looking up. Customers are coming in to get their air-conditioning fixed, instead of just driving around with the windows down.

Ms Decker, who is also chairwoman of the Kenosha County Republican party, is happy to credit the president with inspiring an economic boost. “The positive attitude he has towards America has already gone a long way,” she says. “People have hope again that things will get better, and the president has got rid of lots of regulations that hurt small business.”

White nationalists surround protesters at a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the grounds of the University of Virginia last Friday night

But other small business owners in Kenosha say that they are still waiting for Mr Trump to come through for them. Chris Tenuta, whose family delicatessen has been a fixture in Kenosha for 67 years, says: “I thought he’d be positive for small business, but so far nothing has happened.”

Whether big or small, the real prize for many US companies promised by a Trump presidency and a Republican-controlled Congress has always been tax reform: simplifying the convoluted US system and cutting rates for both corporations and individuals.

Infrastructure investment, which the administration hopes to galvanise with a commitment of $200bn of federal money, is also a priority for many businesses. To make any progress on either issue, Mr Trump will have to be able to work with Congress. After the fiasco of the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare, that already seemed an outside bet. The criticism of Mr Trump’s stance on Charlottesville from his own party this week makes the odds look longer than ever.

Bob Corker, a former business owner and now Republican senator for Tennessee, said on Thursday that Mr Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful”.

Even before this week’s furore, executives had become much less eager to talk up the benefits of the Trump administration. Last December, Jeff Immelt, then chief executive of GE, enthused about rising optimism in the US economy, fuelled by hopes for what the new administration could achieve.

By July, Jeff Bornstein, the company’s chief financial officer, was taking a more sceptical line. “The House and Senate are still promising tax reform in the year, [but] we’ll see . . . We don’t have an infrastructure bill that anyone would recognise,” he told the Financial Times. “I think we’ve reached ‘show me’ time.”

Tuesday August 15: Kevin Plank of Under Armour, above, and Brian Krzanich of Intel resign, prompting an angry tweet from President Trump

The barely concealed power struggle at the White House between Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and Steve Bannon, the president’s chief strategist who left his position on Friday, also unsettled business leaders. They see Mr Cohn as a voice of reason in the administration.

When the storm started to break over Mr Trump’s response to the Charlottesville protests, executives on his two business advisory groups were already wondering whether the rewards of engaging with the president justified the risks. Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, who is African-American, was the first executive to quit one of the groups, announcing on Monday morning that he was stepping down from the manufacturing council because “I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism”.

Mr Trump responded in his familiar way with a couple of tweets attacking Mr Frazier and Merck over drugs prices. But as other executives on the council followed Mr Frazier’s lead, soon there were too many for him to target each individually.

For a while Mr Trump appeared to have steadied the ship with a statement from the White House on Monday, unequivocally condemning “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups”. Some chief executives found it difficult to balance competing demands: Doug McMillon of Walmart on Tuesday issued a statement criticising the president, but said the company “should stay engaged to try to influence decisions in a positive way and help bring people together”. He was attacked by both supporters and opponents of Mr Trump.

That delicate balance was tipped decisively against the president by his extemporised comments about Charlottesville on Tuesday afternoon. The chief executives on the strategy forum started calling each other, and some began arguing for a collective resignation rather than a piecemeal break-up. By the evening, Mr Schwarzman, the forum’s chairman, had drafted a statement saying the group would disband and set up a call for the following morning to approve it. On that call only two members disagreed with the decision, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Wednesday August 15: After the president called some of the Charlottesville marchers "very fine people", a majority of the CEOs on his councils reportedly decide to resign. The next day the president tweets that he is disbanding the councils

Meanwhile, the manufacturing council was being hit by a steady stream of departures. With both groups clearly collapsing, Mr Trump decided to make the best of it, tweeting on Wednesday lunchtime that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople” involved, he was shutting them down. “Thank you all!” he added.

Fear of a consumer backlash was part of the motivation. But some executives indicated that their employees’ views had also been important factors in their decisions to quit.

Mr Flannery said he had talked to GE staff “affinity groups”, which include its African-American forum and the women’s network, in coming to the decision that Mr Immelt should stand down from the manufacturing council.

Jamie Dimon, chairman of JPMorgan, wrote to the bank’s staff: “It is a leader’s role, in business or government, to bring people together, not tear them apart.”