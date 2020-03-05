Hong Kong’s extreme measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including school closures and working from home, have brought an early end to the winter flu season, suggesting they might also be effective against the new disease, say experts.

Data provided by the government’s Centre for Health Protection show the incidence of infection with influenza had fallen to less than 1 per cent by the end of February, marking an end to the winter flu season, which normally extends to the end of March or into April.

“A similar pattern happened in 2003 during Sars. All respiratory infection diseases were down between March to September compared to 2002,” said David Hui, a respiratory disease expert from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“Influenza spread is one of the markers [of the coronavirus containment] as the same principles of avoiding droplets and social contacts apply.”

Ho Pak-leung, a leading microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said data showed the flu season had shortened from an average of 98.7 days to 34 days this year.

He said the sharp fall was probably due to the widespread adoption of personal hygiene measures including washing hands and wearing face masks. He also pointed to measures to minimise contact between people.

Hongkongers are particularly compliant with public health measures because the 2002-2003 Sars outbreak, which claimed almost 300 lives in the territory, is still fresh in many people’s minds.

Hong Kong has instituted a partial lockdown. Schools and universities have been closed since the middle of January; employees have been encouraged to work from home; public sports facilities and museums have been shut; and residents told to avoid large gatherings.

The territory has also closed most of its border crossings with mainland China and ordered arrivals from the mainland to self-quarantine for 14 days.

However, experts warned it was too early to be complacent. “Hong Kong is doing a pretty good job now,” said Prof Hui. “But it still depends on the situation in China; we are not sure whether there will be a second wave when people are returning to work.”

Hong Kong had reported 105 confirmed coronavirus cases by Thursday of which two have died.