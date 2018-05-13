The criminals are no longer simply winning when it comes to money laundering; they’re harnessing a growing arsenal of digital capabilities to completely change the game.

Despite important steps forward, less than 1 per cent of the estimated more than $1tn of illicit funds that flow through the financial system each year is frozen or confiscated. The rapid diffusion of cyber capabilities in the criminal underworld will make the fight even more challenging.

Criminal use of cyber tools and channels is on the increase. Moreover, it is becoming even easier for conventional gangs to access specialist expertise, with cyber crime increasingly being offered as a service. This means you do not have to be a hacker, you can hire one; you do not have to own a network of clandestine “mule” accounts to covertly move money around the system, you can just rent them by the hour, known as “pay-as-you-flow”.

The shift to online banking and payments is giving organised criminal groups access to a vast and growing treasure trove of ways to exploit the system and reduce their own risk. The weakest brick in the wall each time becomes a target entry point for access.

Banks have been redoubling efforts to meet these challenges, spending billions of dollars annually to counter money laundering and terrorist finance. Since 2012, the bank I lead has seen a nearly 10-fold increase in annual spending on financial crime compliance, and a more than seven-fold increase in headcount. While these investments have improved our defences, it is becoming clear that throwing money at the problem will not be enough to solve it; we need better ideas.

I see three areas that offer a possible breakthrough in how we fight financial crime. First, banks need to raise their technology game. Right now, 99 per cent of the financial crime alerts are false positives. Of the remaining 1 per cent, Europol estimates that no more than one-tenth are likely to be useful to law enforcement.

Counter-intuitively, getting this right could mean gathering more data, not less. New machine-learning technologies will allow financial institutions to evaluate vast quantities of data more quickly and fine tune our surveillance tools. That will free experts up to investigate truly suspicious patterns of behaviour and transactions. But regulatory support for these innovations is vital to achieve the scale and pace required to drive real change.

Second, the intersection of cyber crime and financial crime requires special focus. Specialists in cyber and financial crime must work together better. At Standard Chartered, we have created an integrated “CyFi” intelligence unit. We are also working with US and UK law enforcement and developing powerful new cyber tools of our own. We are mapping virtual currency use to spot bad actors attempting to breach the financial system’s conventional defences and building new profiles using the digital fingerprints criminals leave behind.

Third, we need to do a better job of connecting governments and the financial system. Criminals operate across borders and banks and watchdogs see only a fragment of the picture. New information-sharing partnerships on financial crime are already producing breakthroughs that would have been impossible only a few years ago.

But we can only really succeed when all major financial centres adopt legislation that allows us to share financial information rapidly when necessary. We already benefit from doing so in the US and UK under existing laws. We also need their governments to trust us and prioritise working with us.

This year could be a pivotal one in the fight against financial crime: the people, technology and partnerships are in place. The bad guys are not standing still. Neither should we.

The writer is chief executive of Standard Chartered