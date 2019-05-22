Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two investor resolutions at BP’s annual meeting in Aberdeen this week showed how pressure is building on oil companies to take action on climate change and chief executive Helge Lund acknowleged the need to repurpose the business towards a low carbon future. Pilita Clark discusses how oil companies are responding to the climate crisis with Anjli Raval and Leslie Hook





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Pilita Clark, business columnist, Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent, and Leslie Hook, environment correspondent. Producers: Danielle Manning and Fiona Symon